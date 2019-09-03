Huskers Remain in AP Top 25 Poll

The Huskers are still in the Top 25. Nebraska dropped one spot in the Associated Press College Football Poll to 25th. The Huskers are tied for 25th with Iowa State, who also received 86 votes. Iowa remained 20th in the AP poll.
The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn.
Nebraska cracked the Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Huskers are ranked 25th with 94 votes.
Here is the Associated Press Poll.
1. CLEMSON (54)
2. ALABAMA (8)
3. GEORGIA
4. OKLAHOMA
5. OHIO STATE
6. LSU
7. MICHIGAN
8. NOTRE DAME
9. TEXAS
10. AUBURN
11. FLORIDA
12. TEXAS A&M
13. UTAH
14. WASHINGTON
15. PENN STATE
16. OREGON
17. WISCONSIN
18. CENTRAL FLORIDA
19. MICHIGAN STATE
20. IOWA
21. SYRACUSE
22. WASHINGTON STATE
23. STANFORD
24. IOWA STATE
25. NEBRASKA