Huskers Remain in AP Top 25 Poll

The Huskers are still in the Top 25. Nebraska dropped one spot in the Associated Press College Football Poll to 25th. The Huskers are tied for 25th with Iowa State, who also received 86 votes. Iowa remained 20th in the AP poll.

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn.

Nebraska cracked the Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Huskers are ranked 25th with 94 votes.

Here is the Associated Press Poll.

1. CLEMSON (54)

2. ALABAMA (8)

3. GEORGIA

4. OKLAHOMA

5. OHIO STATE

6. LSU

7. MICHIGAN

8. NOTRE DAME

9. TEXAS

10. AUBURN

11. FLORIDA

12. TEXAS A&M

13. UTAH

14. WASHINGTON

15. PENN STATE

16. OREGON

17. WISCONSIN

18. CENTRAL FLORIDA

19. MICHIGAN STATE

20. IOWA

21. SYRACUSE

22. WASHINGTON STATE

23. STANFORD

24. IOWA STATE

25. NEBRASKA