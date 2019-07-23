Huskers Prepare for Trip to Italy

Nebraska's basketball team returns only two players from last season.

The Big Red is taking team bonding to another level this Summer.

The Huskers will be traveling to Europe on August third.

Nebraska will spend nine days in Italy where they will play four games and sight-see as a team. The Huskers are holding ten practices before they leave for the trip. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg and the new coaching staff are getting acquainted with the new faces on the team. Hoiberg says he has been throwing a lot of new things at the players and want's to see who can pick them up quickly.