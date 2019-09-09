Huskers Prepare for Northern Illinois

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost will hold his weekly news conference on Monday at 12:30. The Huskers return to Memorial Stadium this Saturday and will host Northern Illinois at 7:00p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska will come into the game against Northern Illinois with a 1-1 record, after a 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado last Saturday. Northern Illinois will also bring a 1-1 record to Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskies opened the season with a win over Illinois State, before dropping a 35-17 contest at No. 14 Utah last Saturday.