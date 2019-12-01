Huskers Earn #5 National Seed

The Huskers will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament next weekend. Nebraska was selected as a #5 National Seed.

Nebraska Head Coach John said: "I am pretty happy we got a five seed, I really felt when you look at our non-conference schedule our work in the Big Ten I was worried I saw RPI thing 9th or 10th I felt like we were a couple points away Purdue win that and we are probably hosting a regional there is a fine line there but I feel good about being a fifth seed and I thin the committee realizes e won some big matches and we play in a really tough conference."

NCAA First and Second Round Schedule

First Round – Friday, Dec. 6

4:30 p.m. – Northern Iowa vs. Missouri

7 p.m.* – Ball State vs. Nebraska

*or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 4:30 p.m. match, but no sooner than 7 p.m.

Second Round – Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. – First Round Winners