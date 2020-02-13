Huskers Announce Additions to Future Schedules

. The University of Nebraska has released some dates for future football opponents. The Huskers will face Oklahoma State, South Dakota State, UTEP. Louisiana Monroe, and Ohio.

Oklahoma State: Sept. 16, 2034 in Lincoln; Sept. 15, 2035 in Stillwater

South Dakota State: Sept. 7, 2030 in Lincoln, replaces game previously scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024 in Lincoln; Nebraska also hosts South Dakota State in 2020 and 2028

UTEP: Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2028, in Lincoln

Louisiana-Monroe: Oct. 18, 2025, in Lincoln

Ohio: Sept. 5, 2026, in Lincoln