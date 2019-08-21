Huskers' Adrian Martinez gains watch-list spot for Manning Award

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is on the watch-list for the Manning Award along with only 30 other players.

According to a release, Martinez is one of three sophomores on the watch list for the Manning Award, which is presented to the top quarterback following the 2019 season.

The award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Martinez has set 11 school records and was the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. According to the release he has completed 224-of-327 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 629 yards and eight scores en route to All-Big Ten and Freshman All-American honors in 2018.

Along with setting multiple records, Martinez was ranked 12th nationally and led all freshmen in offense nationally in 2018, according to the release.

Martinez and the Huskers open the season Saturday, Aug. 31, against South Alabama.

