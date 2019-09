Head Coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff have landed their fist commit of the 2021 class.

Pass rusher RJ Sorensen announced his verbal commitment on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

After the defense won the game for the Huskers on Saturday, they add another weapon to the mix.

Sorensen is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and plays for the University School. The defensive end is 6'4, 230 pounds and received offers from Rutgers and Colorado. Rivals.com lists him as a 3-star recruit.