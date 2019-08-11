Husker Volleyball Using Last Season as Fuel

Nebraska's Head Volleyball Coach John Cook is entering his 20th year at the helm.
The Huskers will look to make their fifth straight final four appearance this season.
It won't be easy with the graduation of Kenzie Maloney and Mikaela Foecke but the ladies have a lot of motivation with how their season ended last December.

 