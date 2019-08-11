Nebraska's Head Volleyball Coach John Cook is entering his 20th year at the helm.
The Huskers will look to make their fifth straight final four appearance this season.
It won't be easy with the graduation of Kenzie Maloney and Mikaela Foecke but the ladies have a lot of motivation with how their season ended last December.
Husker Volleyball Using Last Season as Fuel
By Bri Mellon |
Posted: Sun 11:48 PM, Aug 11, 2019
Nebraska's Head Volleyball Coach John Cook is entering his 20th year at the helm.