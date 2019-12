The Nebraska Volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Regional Semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Missouri on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers won the match with a 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, and 25-18 victory.

Jazz Sweet led the Huskers with 17 kills. Lexi Sun added 13 kills.

Nebraska will now play at Wisconsin on Friday.