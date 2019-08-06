Husker Tight End Looks for Big 10 Title

One of the players to watch on the Husker offense this season is Jack Stoll. The Nebraska junior is on the watch list for the John Mackey award, which is given to the nation's best tight end.

Stoll started all 12 games last year at tight end. He caught three touchdown passes and finished with 21 receptions for 245 yards. At 6'4" and 260 pounds, Stoll has become a key weapon in the Husker offense.

Stoll hopes to contend for the Big Ten title this fall: "I would say our expectations are definitely to win that Big Ten Championship. I know that was our expectation last year, but unfortunately that didn't end up happening. With all the work we've put in, seeing that tail end of the season, you can tell that's a goal that's very attainable, and I know everyone has been working toward it. Coach Frost has been preaching that. We're going to embrace it. I didn't come here to go 4-8 as I said before. I came here to put a ring on my finger. I want to win the Big Ten. That's just personally how I feel and why I came to Nebraska. That's how a lot of other people feel too."

Nebraska ranked among the top offenses in the nation last year. Stoll looks for a big season: “We want to be known as one of the toughest offenses, just running the plays as fast as we can. We want to be able to go out there and be known as some hard-hitting football players. We want to look across the ball and see the defense completely gassed and to just know that puts a smile on our faces and to be able to do whatever we want to the defense.”

Stoll is known for his mullet haircut. He promises not to cut his hair until Nebraska loses a game. This could be an interesting season.