Husker Quarterback Noah Vedral to Transfer

Husker quarterback Noah Vedral has decided to enter the transfer portal. Vedral served as the backup quarterback in 2019. Vedral played in six games and completed 34-52 passes for 418 yards. He also rushed for 106 yards.

Vedral transferred from Central Florida, when Scott Frost was named Nebraska's new head coach.

Last March Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talked about the quarterback competition: "Every position is true competition and quarterback is no different. Sometimes we treat those guys like the last case and you can't touch them but we have always said we are going to play the best guy at every position and Adrian is starting out and he is our quarterback and he is going to get the ones at the beginning but we are going to give some reps to Noah with the ones and some reps to Luke. Just like any other position we are watching every snap they take and every rep they take. We are going to want the 22 best guys on the field at all times and the quarterback is no different."

Nebraska still has starter Adrian Martinez and freshman Luke McCaffrey at the quarterback position.