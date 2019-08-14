Husker Offense on Fall Camp

The Nebraska offense spoke with the media, after Day 11 of Husker Fall Camp. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters talked about the first scrimmage, which was held on Sunday.

Walters said: "We did a lot of good things, anytime you go live against the defense trying to get our guys in game like situations, coaches off the field, we had hopes to go in the stadium, but because of the weather we went inside. It was competition, guys went after it and guys made plays, it was a good scrimmage. We got out healthy, so it was a good start to early camp."

Quarterback Adrian Martinez spoke about the scrimmage on Sunday: "We were happy to get out there and see some live action for some of the guys I thought it was a good showing. The offense was aggressive, the offense came out, we were ready from the jump."

Many of the defensive players said on Tuesday, that the Huskers dominated the opening drive of the scrimmage. Most of the plays were for gains of 15 yards or more in the opening possession.

Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and senior wide receiver transfer Kanawai Noa did not suit up for practice on Wednesday.

The Huskers will resume practice on Thursday and prepare for their season opener against South Alabama on Saturday/August 31st in Memorials Stadium.