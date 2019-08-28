Husker Offense Tunes Up for Opener

The Huskers are just a few days away from their season opener against South Alabama. After practicing inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning, Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters spoke with the media.

Coach Walters announced Wednesday that wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone have been suspended and are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.

Coach Walters said: "I want to make an announcement we have indefinitely suspended two of our players Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone from all team and football activities, but like I said we are excited where we are as a team in preparation for South Alabama. I don't want to get into that we are going to handle it in house so don't want to comment on that right now."

Hunt is a redshirt freshman, who appeared in two games last season and went into fall camp ready to see some playing time. Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season .

Nebraska's top recruit out of the 2019 class was Wan'Dale Robinson. Coach Walters talked about the freshman wide receiver:

"He's a playmaker. He's a playmaker," Walters said. "When his number is called he goes out there, he makes plays. He's versatile, he can line up at receiver, line up at running back but the biggest thing was he had a lot of 'wow' plays. Which means when the ball was in his hands he made plays and as coaches we said 'wow'. So we've got to get him on the field, we've got to get the ball in his hands because he is dynamic."

Robinson has been used as running back and wide receiver in fall camp. Coach Walters plans to use Robinson at both positions: "Oh all over the field," Walters said. "As a returner, as a running back, as a receiver. When he gets the ball in his hands he can make something happen. So I am very excited about his debut and his work, his preparation has been awesome this week and he's ready to go."

Walters is looking forward to running the offensive game plan against South Alabama:

"We have to run the football, we have to take care of the football, and then we have to make explosive plays and eliminate penalties. If we do that then it gives us a chance to win, and it's going to be a great opportunity to go to Memorial Stadium and play in front of our fans again and really continue where we left off last year."

The Huskers will have one more practice on Thursday, when Head Coach Scott Frost will speak with the media. Kickoff is at 11:00am on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.