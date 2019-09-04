Husker Offense Ready for Colorado Game

The Huskers continued their preparations for the Colorado game on Wednesday morning. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters spoke with the media after practice today.

After some problems in the season opener, Walters said the offense is working well together in practice. Walters said: "Chemistry is good, the guys love playing with each other, we have great chemistry, [and] there are no egos. We are very young; we don't have a whole lot of seniors or

veteran leadership. We are still trying to figure out who the alpha guy, the alpha dog is, but I love our chemistry. There was no pouting, we didn't get negative on the sidelines even when

we didn't perform that well. We know what we are capable of, but it just comes down to guys playing at a fast pace and with detail."

Head Coach Scott Frost said the Husker offense did not practice very well before the season opener, but this week is much different.

Walters said: "Last week was just average, this week is much better, the guys came out Monday with a great attitude. We put South Alabama in the past and came out Monday focused. Tuesday is a longer practice in pads outside, the guys pushed through that and had great detail. And today was even better. The guys should have confidence going into Boulder."

The Nebraska-Colorado rivalry has a long history. Walters said he wants the players to embrace it: Walters said :"The guys aren't satisfied with the product we put on the field," Walters said. "They have come back this week with great focus, energy, and detail and I look forward to going to Colorado…I told our guys to embrace it. It doesn't get any better than this. This is the type of game I dreamt of when I was a player. It doesn't get any bigger or any better. The guys had a good week of practice so they should be confident, and we are confident as a staff that we are going to go outand do a lot better than we did last week"

The Huskers will face off against the Buffaloes on Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. in Boulder with television coverage provided by FOX.