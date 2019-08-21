Husker Offense Gets Ready for Season Opener

This was Day 18 of Nebraska's Fall Camp. The Husker offense spoke with the media after practice on Wednesday. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters likes the progress of the offense heading into the season opener against South Alabama.

Coach Walters said:"We feel good about fall camp up to this point, we are night and day where we were in terms of the scheme guys understand, the schemes so the guys know whatever we throw at them, they can handle."

The depth chart for the offense will come out on Monday. Walters says the team will start to focus on the game plan for South Alabama.

Coach Walters said: "We have to separate and get in some South Alabama, show them some clips so we can get familiar with what we are going to see. But we don't want to lose the edge going against our defense, because our defense is playing well and its making us better. We will combine the two and make sure we are peaking next Saturday."

Nebraska will open the season against South Alabama at 11:00a.m. on Saturday/August 31st.

Head Coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Friday.

