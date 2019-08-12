Husker Fall Camp Update: Quarterbacks

What a difference a year makes at quarterback. Last year Nebraska did not have one quarterback, who had played a down for the Huskers. 2019 has much different outlook. The Huskers return all three quarterbacks, who accounted for passing yardage in 2018.

Adrian Martinez returns after a record breaking freshman season. He set a school record with 295.1 yards of total offense a game in 2018. Martinez ranked 12th in the nation in total offense and led all of the freshman in the country. He earned Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. The other freshman quarterback on the team was Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to the national title--good company!

Just think about the famous quarterbacks, who Martinez surpassed for the Nebraska total offense record. Jerry Tagge, Dave Humm, Turner Gill, Tommie Frazier, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, and of course his Head Coach.

So Martinez is the starter and leader of the Husker offense, but one question remains..who will be the backup?

The front-runner is Noah Vedral. Last year the transfer from Central Florida had to sit out until the seventh game of the season, due to NCAA rules. He still has three years of eligibility. Vedral had an outstanding spring game. He completed 13-19 passes for 144 yards. Coach Scott Frost said last Friday, that Vedral is throwing the ball as well as Frost seen him throw.

Andrew Bunch returns for his junior season. He started one game last season, after Martinez suffered an injury near the end of the loss to Colorado. He played in five games last season and passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

The quarterback to watch is newcomer Luke McCaffrey. I watched the freshman in practice last Wednesday, where he went to back pass and ran up the middle ten yards and then tossed the ball back to freshman running back Rahmir Johnson. He ran down the sidelines for about 30 yards. (Check out the video on Day 5 of practice). McCaffrey makes plays with his legs and that is bonus.

The other quarterbacks include redshirt freshman Matt Masker, and freshman Brayden Miller.

The Huskers will take Monday off and return to practice on Tuesday.