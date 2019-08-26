Huskers release depth chart for Saturday's season opener

Two freshman will start in Nebraska's season opener against South Alabama. Wan'Dale Robinson will start at wide receiver and Cameron Jurgens will start at center.

The quarterback position will have Adrian Martinez at starter, Noah Vedral as the backup and freshman Luke McCaffrey as third on the depth chart.

The starter at running back will be Dedrick Mills or Maurice Washington.

The offensive line will start Brenden Jaimes, Trent Hixson, Boe Wilson, Matt Farniok, and Jurgens.

The wide receivers are J.D. Spielman, Kanawai Noa or Mike Williams, and Robinson. The tight end position will be Jack Stoll or Austin Allen.

The starters in defensive line will be Carlos Davis, Darrion Daniels, and Khalil Davis. The linebackers will be Alex Davis, Collin Miller or Will Honas, Mohamed Barry, Caleb Tannor or JoJo Domann.

The defesive backs will be Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle. Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke will start at safety.

The placekicker is Barret Pickering. The punter is Isaac Armstrong. The kickoff returners are Maurice Washington or Wan'Dale Robinson.The punt returner is J.D. Spielman.

