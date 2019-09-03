Husker Defense Prepares for Colorado Game

The Nebraska defense is coming off an impressive performance in the season opening 35-21 win over South Alabama. Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander spoke with the media, after practice on Tuesday morning.

The Husker Blackshirts scored a pair of touchdowns on an interception by Eric Lee Jr. and a fumble recovery by Alex Davis in the second half. The Huskers forced 5 turnovers in the game.

Coach Chinander said: "I am happy with that part of it guys played hard, got the ball out, probably should have scored one more if the guys would have done what they coached to do, lot of stuff to fix, lot of stuff to get better at, but I was pleased with the turnovers."

Coach Chinander praised Colorado quarterback Steven Montez, who had a lot of success against the Huskers last year. He is impressed with his running ability.

Coach Chinander said: "He has some quarterback runs designed for him and he can make those work."

Colorado's Laviska Shenault is considered one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Last year he caught the winning touchdown pass in the final minutes to beat Nebraska in Lincoln. Coach Chinander said:"You've got to know where that cat's at. You have to understand where he's at and how we can work our calls to benefit."

The Huskers play at Colorado this Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 Central time. The game will be televised on FOX.