Husker Blackshirts Ready For Season Opener

The Nebraska defense has their "Blackshirts", and they are ready to kickoff the season opener on Saturday against South Alabama.

Eleven Huskers received the coveted jerseys on Monday from several former Nebraska defensive players, who presented the jerseys to the players.

After practice inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday morning, some of the defensive players met with the media and talked about receiving their blackshirts.

Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson said: "Just getting the honor from the previous blackshirts made it just that more special, we are all part of this history, all apart of this blackshirt culture. It means a little bit more, to do what what we did, and an honor we earned."

Junior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said: "It was definitely like different than how it was done in the past, handing them out or putting them in our lockers, when we came down meetings, and handing them out when we came in the morning. These were given by former blackshirts, and it meant the world to us."

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander says the players deserved to wear a blackshirt: "It was an awesome experience. It meant the world to me and the guys. I'll never like to talk about what those guys say because I want them to feel like they can come back to the team and say what they want, but you're talking about a deal where some grown men are shedding a tear, one of them being right here," Chinander said. "We just told those guys what it meant to be a Blackshirt. I don't know if they have heard that from enough guys yet to get this tradition back where it needs to be. It was an awesome idea; one I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The 24th-ranked Huskers will host South Alabama at 11:00a.m.on Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.