Husker Big Red Blitz Tour

The Big Red Blitz Tour started in Norfolk went to Fremont, and concluded Thursday night at the SAC Museum near Ashland.

Nebraska's new basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg and Athletic Director Bill Moose joined Coach Frost on the tour.

Nebraska announced the kickoff times for five games today. The season opener against South Alabama will be at 11 o'clock on ESPN. The Nebraska game at Colorado will be at 2:30 central time on FOX. Northern Illinois at Nebraska will be a night game at seven o'clock on Fox Sports One. The homecoming game against Northwestern will be at 2:30 or 3 o'clock and the Iowa at Nebraska game is at 1:30 on the Big Ten Network.