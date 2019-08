Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg won his second game, while on an exhibition tour in Italy. The Huskers defeated Silute BC 83-58 on Wednesday evening in Florence, Italy.

Hannif Cheatham amd Dachon Burke led the Huskers with 20 points each. Nebraska made 10 three-pointers in the win .Matej Kavas added a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.

The Huskers will be back in action on Thuirsday with a rematch against BC Silute BC.