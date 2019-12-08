High School Basketball Scores: Saturday / December 7th

AP-NE-BKH--Prep Scores
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 60, Gordon/Rushville 56
Amherst 64, South Loup 39
Aquinas 52, Shelby/Rising City 32
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 44
Auburn 83, Malcolm 42
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Homer 28
Bishop Neumann 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 17
Boyd County 50, Wausa 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, East Butler 36
Centennial 70, Nebraska Christian 32
Central City 42, Ord 34
Central Valley 64, Stuart 38
Centura 47, Wood River 28
Clarkson/Leigh 64, Madison 44
Columbus 92, South Sioux City 67
Columbus Lakeview 60, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, St. Paul 46
Douglas County West 50, Archbishop Bergan 42
Elkhorn Mount Michael 76, Plattsmouth 37
Fillmore Central 39, Fairbury 31
Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 19
Fullerton 79, High Plains Community 17
Hay Springs 48, Arthur County 40
Hemingford 60, Hyannis 45
Hitchcock County 55, Rawlins County, Kan. 23
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Heartland Lutheran 25
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Battle Creek 60
Kearney 65, Lincoln North Star 54
Kearney Catholic 60, Holdrege 39
Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Twin River 30
Loomis 80, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Guardian Angels 57
Maxwell 52, Creek Valley 24
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 44
McCook 75, Valentine 41
McCool Junction 73, Hampton 26
Milford 54, Raymond Central 34
Mullen 59, Wheat Ridge, Colo. 54
Nebraska City Lourdes 70, Parkview Christian 26
Norris 48, Grand Island Northwest 26
North Bend Central 64, Seward 35
North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Sutherland 35
Ogallala 81, Minden 39
Omaha Roncalli 63, West Point-Beemer 41
Osmond 71, Hartington-Newcastle 59
Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue East 46
Platteview 67, Louisville 45
Ponca 58, Wayne 40
Ralston 59, Blair 50
Republic County, Kan. 58, Superior 41
Sandy Creek 41, David City 34
Shelton 48, Franklin 22
Sioux County 45, Cody-Kilgore 31
Stanton 40, Tekamah-Herman 37
Sterling 51, Thayer Central 49
Tri County 60, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Waverly 40, Elkhorn 33
Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Bayard Tournament
Championship
Bridgeport 72, Crawford 18
Consolation
Bayard 56, Leyton 32
Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic
Championship
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Westside 62
Consolation
Lincoln Northeast 92, Fremont 54
GICC Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic 78, Norfolk Catholic 39
Consolation
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 31
HAC/Metro Challenge
Championship
Millard North 79, Papillion-LaVista South 63
Consolation
Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58
Kimball Tournament
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Morrill 25
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Championship
Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45
Consolation
Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59
Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Pius X 61, Millard West 53
Consolation
Omaha Creighton Prep 66, Lincoln Southwest 54
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Championship
Yutan 70, Parkview Christian 26
Third Place
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 46
OPS Jamboree
Consolation
Gretna 67, Millard South 54
Omaha Northwest 72, Omaha Bryan 44
Semifinal
Omaha Central 69, Omaha Burke 57
Omaha North 55, Omaha South 54
Western Conference Tournament
Championship
Scottsbluff 66, Alliance 50
Fifth Place
Mitchell 77, Gering 44
Seventh Place
Chadron 64, Sidney 59
Third Place
Sterling, Colo. 64, North Platte 58, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 45, Gordon/Rushville 39
Aquinas 47, Shelby/Rising City 17
Archbishop Bergan 61, Douglas County West 26
Arlington 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Homer 40
Blair 51, Ralston 34
Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Columbus Lakeview 29
Boyd County 53, Wausa 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 32
Centennial 58, Nebraska Christian 28
Clarkson/Leigh 69, Madison 31
Cody-Kilgore 64, Sioux County 47
David City 37, Sandy Creek 24
Elkhorn 56, Waverly 39
Fillmore Central 39, Fairbury 31
Fullerton 70, High Plains Community 33
Guardian Angels 55, Lutheran High Northeast 38
Hampton 32, McCool Junction 25
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Osmond 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Bishop Neumann 26
Hemingford 54, Hyannis 28
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Heartland Lutheran 10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Battle Creek 49
Kearney Catholic 64, Holdrege 51
Lawrence-Nelson 65, Tri County 18
Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Twin River 18
Malcolm 51, Auburn 38
Maxwell 51, Creek Valley 17
Maywood 61, Southwest 30
McCook 47, Valentine 34
Meridian 57, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Milford 67, Raymond Central 28
Norris 51, Grand Island Northwest 46, OT
North Bend Central 78, Seward 37
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sutherland 17
Oakland-Craig 64, Boys Town 14
Ogallala 46, Minden 33
Omaha Mercy 51, Plattsmouth 47
Ord 33, Central City 32
Platteview 59, Louisville 43
Ponca 55, Wayne 32
Rawlins County, Kan. 65, Hitchcock County 61
Shelton 33, Franklin 29
South Loup 53, Amherst 28
South Sioux City 58, Columbus 45
St. Paul 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 15
Sterling 40, Thayer Central 24
Stuart 50, Central Valley 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Loomis 54
Superior 64, Republic County, Kan. 25
Syracuse 65, Fort Calhoun 29
Tekamah-Herman 30, Stanton 24
Twin Loup 38, Sandhills/Thedford 17
Weeping Water 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29
West Point-Beemer 48, Omaha Roncalli 46
Wood River 43, Centura 38
Bayard Tournament
Championship
Bridgeport 49, Bayard 28
Early Bird Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Pius X 60, Lincoln Southwest 49
Consolation
Omaha Marian 60, Millard West 56
Fremont/LNE/Westside/Bellevue West Challenge
Championship
Fremont 50, Omaha Westside 43
Consolation
Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue West 51
GICC Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 49
Consolation
Norfolk Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 19
HAC/Metro Challenge
Championship
Lincoln High 57, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Consolation
Grand Island 62, Millard North 24
Kimball Tournament
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 49, Morrill 39
Third Place
Kimball 60, Potter-Dix 5
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Lincoln East 60, Norfolk 33
Consolation
Elkhorn South 71, Lincoln Southeast 38
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Championship
Nebraska City Lourdes 34, Yutan 29
Consolation
Omaha Duchesne Academy 32, Elmwood-Murdock 31
OPS Jamboree
Consolation Semifinal
Gretna 66, Omaha Central 53
Omaha North 71, Omaha South 27
Semifinal
Millard South 101, Omaha Burke 71
Omaha Northwest 68, Omaha Benson 54
Western Conference Tournament
Championship
Chadron 62, North Platte 54, OT
Fifth Place
Mitchell 49, Gering 43
Seventh Place
Sterling, Colo. 49, Alliance 31
Third Place
Scottsbluff 55, Sidney 52, OT
IOWA:
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Algona 74, Charles City 41
Atlantic 59, Griswold 18
Bellevue 57, Easton Valley 33
Belmond-Klemme 49, Central Springs 39
Bishop Garrigan 72, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Clarksville 61, Baxter 30
Collins-Maxwell 36, Janesville 31
Des Moines Christian 53, Dallas Center-Grimes 34
Eldon Cardinal 45, Moravia 30
Forest City 48, West Fork, Sheffield 28
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 54, West Lyon, Inwood 50
Hinton 60, Westwood, Sloan 58
IKM-Manning 78, Panorama, Panora 57
Keokuk 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
Knoxville 66, Oskaloosa 24
Lynnville-Sully 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 52
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34, Monticello 33
Meskwaki Settlement School 41, Dunkerton 40
Moulton-Udell 46, Orient-Macksburg 45
Muscatine 40, Linn-Mar, Marion 37, OT
Sioux City, East 59, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55, OT
South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Sheldon 55
Spencer 67, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53
Urbandale 64, Fort Dodge 37
Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Winfield-Mount Union 9
Waukee 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27
Wayne, Corydon 45, Seymour 17
West Branch 62, Anamosa 23
Holiday Showdown at Upper Iowa University
Crestwood, Cresco 64, Dike-New Hartford 58
Hudson 44, Waukon 35
Jesup 55, New Hampton 46
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45, Waterloo Christian School 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle
Decorah 32, Fillmore Central, Minn. 28
Kee, Lansing 55, LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 34
Postville 43, Lanesboro, Minn. 40
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Algona 63, Charles City 43
Baxter 55, Clarksville 35
Belmond-Klemme 55, Central Springs 53, OT
Bishop Garrigan 77, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51, Des Moines, Hoover 50, 2OT
Davenport, North 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Decorah 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55
Dubuque, Hempstead 95, Clinton 48
East Marshall, LeGrand 66, Lynnville-Sully 48
Easton Valley 73, Bellevue 51
Fort Madison 73, Centerville 61
Grinnell 49, Benton Community 48
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42
Hinton 76, Westwood, Sloan 54
Iowa City Liberty High School 58, Center Point-Urbana 37
Janesville 65, Collins-Maxwell 48
Keokuk 69, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Bettendorf 43
Meskwaki Settlement School 65, Dunkerton 36
Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30
Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Panorama, Panora 48, IKM-Manning 45
Pleasant Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 27
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 67, Crestwood, Cresco 61, OT
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, North Scott, Eldridge 44
South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Sheldon 38
Spencer 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 34
Urbandale 66, Fort Dodge 44
West Branch 57, Anamosa 48
West Fork, Sheffield 51, Forest City 40
Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle
Kee, Lansing 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 52
Lanesboro, Minn. 61, Postville 38
LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 59, Oelwein 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Fillmore Central, Minn. 79
