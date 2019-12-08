High School Basketball Scores: Saturday / December 7th

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.
By 
Posted: 
Updated: Sun 2:50 PM, Dec 08, 2019

AP-NE-BKH--Prep Scores
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 60, Gordon/Rushville 56

Amherst 64, South Loup 39

Aquinas 52, Shelby/Rising City 32

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 44

Auburn 83, Malcolm 42

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Homer 28

Bishop Neumann 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 17

Boyd County 50, Wausa 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, East Butler 36

Centennial 70, Nebraska Christian 32

Central City 42, Ord 34

Central Valley 64, Stuart 38

Centura 47, Wood River 28

Clarkson/Leigh 64, Madison 44

Columbus 92, South Sioux City 67

Columbus Lakeview 60, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, St. Paul 46

Douglas County West 50, Archbishop Bergan 42

Elkhorn Mount Michael 76, Plattsmouth 37

Fillmore Central 39, Fairbury 31

Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 19

Fullerton 79, High Plains Community 17

Hay Springs 48, Arthur County 40

Hemingford 60, Hyannis 45

Hitchcock County 55, Rawlins County, Kan. 23

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Heartland Lutheran 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Battle Creek 60

Kearney 65, Lincoln North Star 54

Kearney Catholic 60, Holdrege 39

Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Twin River 30

Loomis 80, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Guardian Angels 57

Maxwell 52, Creek Valley 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 44

McCook 75, Valentine 41

McCool Junction 73, Hampton 26

Milford 54, Raymond Central 34

Mullen 59, Wheat Ridge, Colo. 54

Nebraska City Lourdes 70, Parkview Christian 26

Norris 48, Grand Island Northwest 26

North Bend Central 64, Seward 35

North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Sutherland 35

Ogallala 81, Minden 39

Omaha Roncalli 63, West Point-Beemer 41

Osmond 71, Hartington-Newcastle 59

Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue East 46

Platteview 67, Louisville 45

Ponca 58, Wayne 40

Ralston 59, Blair 50

Republic County, Kan. 58, Superior 41

Sandy Creek 41, David City 34

Shelton 48, Franklin 22

Sioux County 45, Cody-Kilgore 31

Stanton 40, Tekamah-Herman 37

Sterling 51, Thayer Central 49

Tri County 60, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Waverly 40, Elkhorn 33

Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Bayard Tournament

Championship

Bridgeport 72, Crawford 18

Consolation

Bayard 56, Leyton 32

Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic

Championship

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Westside 62

Consolation

Lincoln Northeast 92, Fremont 54

GICC Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic 78, Norfolk Catholic 39

Consolation

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 31

HAC/Metro Challenge

Championship

Millard North 79, Papillion-LaVista South 63

Consolation

Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58

Kimball Tournament

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Morrill 25

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Championship

Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45

Consolation

Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59

Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Pius X 61, Millard West 53

Consolation

Omaha Creighton Prep 66, Lincoln Southwest 54

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Championship

Yutan 70, Parkview Christian 26

Third Place

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 46

OPS Jamboree

Consolation

Gretna 67, Millard South 54

Omaha Northwest 72, Omaha Bryan 44

Semifinal

Omaha Central 69, Omaha Burke 57

Omaha North 55, Omaha South 54

Western Conference Tournament

Championship

Scottsbluff 66, Alliance 50

Fifth Place

Mitchell 77, Gering 44

Seventh Place

Chadron 64, Sidney 59

Third Place

Sterling, Colo. 64, North Platte 58, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 45, Gordon/Rushville 39

Aquinas 47, Shelby/Rising City 17

Archbishop Bergan 61, Douglas County West 26

Arlington 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Homer 40

Blair 51, Ralston 34

Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Columbus Lakeview 29

Boyd County 53, Wausa 29

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 32

Centennial 58, Nebraska Christian 28

Clarkson/Leigh 69, Madison 31

Cody-Kilgore 64, Sioux County 47

David City 37, Sandy Creek 24

Elkhorn 56, Waverly 39

Fillmore Central 39, Fairbury 31

Fullerton 70, High Plains Community 33

Guardian Angels 55, Lutheran High Northeast 38

Hampton 32, McCool Junction 25

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Osmond 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Bishop Neumann 26

Hemingford 54, Hyannis 28

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Heartland Lutheran 10

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Battle Creek 49

Kearney Catholic 64, Holdrege 51

Lawrence-Nelson 65, Tri County 18

Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Twin River 18

Malcolm 51, Auburn 38

Maxwell 51, Creek Valley 17

Maywood 61, Southwest 30

McCook 47, Valentine 34

Meridian 57, Nebraska Lutheran 29

Milford 67, Raymond Central 28

Norris 51, Grand Island Northwest 46, OT

North Bend Central 78, Seward 37

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sutherland 17

Oakland-Craig 64, Boys Town 14

Ogallala 46, Minden 33

Omaha Mercy 51, Plattsmouth 47

Ord 33, Central City 32

Platteview 59, Louisville 43

Ponca 55, Wayne 32

Rawlins County, Kan. 65, Hitchcock County 61

Shelton 33, Franklin 29

South Loup 53, Amherst 28

South Sioux City 58, Columbus 45

St. Paul 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 15

Sterling 40, Thayer Central 24

Stuart 50, Central Valley 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Loomis 54

Superior 64, Republic County, Kan. 25

Syracuse 65, Fort Calhoun 29

Tekamah-Herman 30, Stanton 24

Twin Loup 38, Sandhills/Thedford 17

Weeping Water 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29

West Point-Beemer 48, Omaha Roncalli 46

Wood River 43, Centura 38

Bayard Tournament

Championship

Bridgeport 49, Bayard 28

Early Bird Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Pius X 60, Lincoln Southwest 49

Consolation

Omaha Marian 60, Millard West 56

Fremont/LNE/Westside/Bellevue West Challenge

Championship

Fremont 50, Omaha Westside 43

Consolation

Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue West 51

GICC Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 49

Consolation

Norfolk Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 19

HAC/Metro Challenge

Championship

Lincoln High 57, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Consolation

Grand Island 62, Millard North 24

Kimball Tournament

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 49, Morrill 39

Third Place

Kimball 60, Potter-Dix 5

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Lincoln East 60, Norfolk 33

Consolation

Elkhorn South 71, Lincoln Southeast 38

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Championship

Nebraska City Lourdes 34, Yutan 29

Consolation

Omaha Duchesne Academy 32, Elmwood-Murdock 31

OPS Jamboree

Consolation Semifinal

Gretna 66, Omaha Central 53

Omaha North 71, Omaha South 27

Semifinal

Millard South 101, Omaha Burke 71

Omaha Northwest 68, Omaha Benson 54

Western Conference Tournament

Championship

Chadron 62, North Platte 54, OT

Fifth Place

Mitchell 49, Gering 43

Seventh Place

Sterling, Colo. 49, Alliance 31

Third Place

Scottsbluff 55, Sidney 52, OT

IOWA:

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Algona 74, Charles City 41

Atlantic 59, Griswold 18

Bellevue 57, Easton Valley 33

Belmond-Klemme 49, Central Springs 39

Bishop Garrigan 72, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Clarksville 61, Baxter 30

Collins-Maxwell 36, Janesville 31

Des Moines Christian 53, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Eldon Cardinal 45, Moravia 30

Forest City 48, West Fork, Sheffield 28

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 54, West Lyon, Inwood 50

Hinton 60, Westwood, Sloan 58

IKM-Manning 78, Panorama, Panora 57

Keokuk 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

Knoxville 66, Oskaloosa 24

Lynnville-Sully 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 52

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34, Monticello 33

Meskwaki Settlement School 41, Dunkerton 40

Moulton-Udell 46, Orient-Macksburg 45

Muscatine 40, Linn-Mar, Marion 37, OT

Sioux City, East 59, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55, OT

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Sheldon 55

Spencer 67, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53

Urbandale 64, Fort Dodge 37

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Winfield-Mount Union 9

Waukee 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27

Wayne, Corydon 45, Seymour 17

West Branch 62, Anamosa 23

Holiday Showdown at Upper Iowa University

Crestwood, Cresco 64, Dike-New Hartford 58

Hudson 44, Waukon 35

Jesup 55, New Hampton 46

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45, Waterloo Christian School 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle

Decorah 32, Fillmore Central, Minn. 28

Kee, Lansing 55, LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 34

Postville 43, Lanesboro, Minn. 40

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Algona 63, Charles City 43

Baxter 55, Clarksville 35

Belmond-Klemme 55, Central Springs 53, OT

Bishop Garrigan 77, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51, Des Moines, Hoover 50, 2OT

Davenport, North 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Decorah 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55

Dubuque, Hempstead 95, Clinton 48

East Marshall, LeGrand 66, Lynnville-Sully 48

Easton Valley 73, Bellevue 51

Fort Madison 73, Centerville 61

Grinnell 49, Benton Community 48

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42

Hinton 76, Westwood, Sloan 54

Iowa City Liberty High School 58, Center Point-Urbana 37

Janesville 65, Collins-Maxwell 48

Keokuk 69, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Bettendorf 43

Meskwaki Settlement School 65, Dunkerton 36

Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30

Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Panorama, Panora 48, IKM-Manning 45

Pleasant Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 27

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 67, Crestwood, Cresco 61, OT

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, North Scott, Eldridge 44

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Sheldon 38

Spencer 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 34

Urbandale 66, Fort Dodge 44

West Branch 57, Anamosa 48

West Fork, Sheffield 51, Forest City 40

Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle

Kee, Lansing 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 52

Lanesboro, Minn. 61, Postville 38

LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 59, Oelwein 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Fillmore Central, Minn. 79

___

 