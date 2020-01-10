High School Basketball Scores/ Friday-January 10th

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:41 PM, Jan 10, 2020

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 57, Lexington 51

Amherst 65, Overton 35

Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32

Arlington 59, Raymond Central 50

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28

Columbus 60, North Platte 53

Creek Valley 52, Weldon Valley, Colo. 11

Creighton 52, Randolph 51

Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35

Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Kearney Catholic 44

Holdrege 60, Broken Bow 46

Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54

Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47

Millard North 53, Gretna 50, OT

Millard South 54, Millard West 48

Morrill 62, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34

Mullen 54, Brady 30

Ogallala 74, Cozad 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Roncalli 42

Omaha Westside 88, Omaha Creighton Prep 61

Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43

Paxton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Ravenna 57, Wood River 35

Shelby/Rising City 69, Exeter/Milligan 31

Southwest 56, Cambridge 47

Sutton 59, Centennial 52

Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27

Yutan 49, Mead 42

Taco John's Invitational

Alliance 58, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 44

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 46, Minden 33

Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31

Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22

Arthur County 42, Wallace 41

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28

Battle Creek 42, Norfolk Catholic 34

Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 11

Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34

Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Giltner 22

Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 41

Crawford 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 37

Creighton 63, Randolph 24

Crofton 81, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53

David City 59, Twin River 48

Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35

Ewing 61, West Holt 49

Exeter/Milligan 58, Shelby/Rising City 22

Grand Island Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43

Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24

Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 48

Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36

Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50

Maxwell 48, Hershey 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22

McCook 49, Gothenburg 40

Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34

Milford 51, Malcolm 36

Millard North 41, Gretna 34

Millard South 68, Millard West 30

Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 7

Mullen 61, Brady 19

Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26

Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41

Norfolk 53, Kearney 47

North Bend Central 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 14

North Platte 50, Columbus 43

O'Neill 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54

Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13

Ogallala 61, Cozad 33

Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Ralston 26

Ord 55, Gibbon 31

Overton 46, Amherst 28

Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43

Ravenna 52, Wood River 36

Santee 66, St. Edward 52

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44

Shelton 33, Deshler 28

Sidney 67, Gering 49

Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38

Southwest 54, Cambridge 50

St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Axtell 45

Sutton 54, Centennial 53

Thayer Central 48, Superior 42

Valentine 33, Gordon/Rushville 25

West Point-Beemer 60, Wisner-Pilger 49

West Sioux, Iowa 60, Homer 51

Winnebago 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50

Yutan 44, Mead 27

CNOS Tournament

Newell-Fonda, Iowa 76, South Sioux City 46

Taco John's Invitational

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61, Alliance 21

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Wausa 33

IOWA BASKETBALL SCORES:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47

Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37

Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63, OT

Davenport, Central 59, Davenport, West 50

Davenport, North 67, Assumption, Davenport 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64

Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51

Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25

Rock Valley 48, George-Little Rock 38

Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 23

South O'Brien, Paullina 84, Akron-Westfield 22

South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Waterloo, East, ppd. to Feb 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Akron-Westfield 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 38

Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38

Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62

Central Lee, Donnellson 46, Holy Trinity 25

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Cherokee, Washington 87, Spencer 62

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27

Crofton, Neb. 81, Sioux City, West 53

Davenport, North 58, Assumption, Davenport 41

Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County Central, Minn. 48

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52

Hinton 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Janesville 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33

Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35

Madrid 73, Ogden 60

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 26

Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mount Union 38

New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10

North Butler, Greene 57, Rockford 31

North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50

Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16

Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25

Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34

Rock Valley 49, George-Little Rock 30

Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Saint Ansgar 51, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32

Sioux Center 61, Sheldon 41

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41, West Bend-Mallard 23

South Central Calhoun 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Tipton 52, Wilton 50

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51

Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian High School 27

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Fort Dodge 61

West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55

West Lyon, Inwood 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT

West Sioux 60, Homer, Neb. 51

Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18

CNOS Tournament

Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.

Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.

Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.

Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.

Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Waterloo, East vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.

Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

 