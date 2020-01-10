High School Basketball Scores/ Friday-January 10th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 57, Lexington 51
Amherst 65, Overton 35
Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32
Arlington 59, Raymond Central 50
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28
Columbus 60, North Platte 53
Creek Valley 52, Weldon Valley, Colo. 11
Creighton 52, Randolph 51
Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35
Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Kearney Catholic 44
Holdrege 60, Broken Bow 46
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47
Millard North 53, Gretna 50, OT
Millard South 54, Millard West 48
Morrill 62, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34
Mullen 54, Brady 30
Ogallala 74, Cozad 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Roncalli 42
Omaha Westside 88, Omaha Creighton Prep 61
Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Paxton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Ravenna 57, Wood River 35
Shelby/Rising City 69, Exeter/Milligan 31
Southwest 56, Cambridge 47
Sutton 59, Centennial 52
Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27
Yutan 49, Mead 42
Taco John's Invitational
Alliance 58, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 44
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 46, Minden 33
Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31
Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22
Arthur County 42, Wallace 41
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28
Battle Creek 42, Norfolk Catholic 34
Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 11
Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34
Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Giltner 22
Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 41
Crawford 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 37
Creighton 63, Randolph 24
Crofton 81, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53
David City 59, Twin River 48
Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35
Ewing 61, West Holt 49
Exeter/Milligan 58, Shelby/Rising City 22
Grand Island Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43
Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24
Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50
Maxwell 48, Hershey 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22
McCook 49, Gothenburg 40
Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34
Milford 51, Malcolm 36
Millard North 41, Gretna 34
Millard South 68, Millard West 30
Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 7
Mullen 61, Brady 19
Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41
Norfolk 53, Kearney 47
North Bend Central 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 14
North Platte 50, Columbus 43
O'Neill 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54
Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13
Ogallala 61, Cozad 33
Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Ralston 26
Ord 55, Gibbon 31
Overton 46, Amherst 28
Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Ravenna 52, Wood River 36
Santee 66, St. Edward 52
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44
Shelton 33, Deshler 28
Sidney 67, Gering 49
Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38
Southwest 54, Cambridge 50
St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Axtell 45
Sutton 54, Centennial 53
Thayer Central 48, Superior 42
Valentine 33, Gordon/Rushville 25
West Point-Beemer 60, Wisner-Pilger 49
West Sioux, Iowa 60, Homer 51
Winnebago 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50
Yutan 44, Mead 27
CNOS Tournament
Newell-Fonda, Iowa 76, South Sioux City 46
Taco John's Invitational
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61, Alliance 21
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Wausa 33
IOWA BASKETBALL SCORES:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37
Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63, OT
Davenport, Central 59, Davenport, West 50
Davenport, North 67, Assumption, Davenport 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64
Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
Rock Valley 48, George-Little Rock 38
Rockford 31, North Butler, Greene 28
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 23
South O'Brien, Paullina 84, Akron-Westfield 22
South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Waterloo, East, ppd. to Feb 6th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Akron-Westfield 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 38
Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38
Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji, Milford 62
Central Lee, Donnellson 46, Holy Trinity 25
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
Cherokee, Washington 87, Spencer 62
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27
Crofton, Neb. 81, Sioux City, West 53
Davenport, North 58, Assumption, Davenport 41
Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County Central, Minn. 48
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52
Hinton 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Janesville 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33
Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Madrid 73, Ogden 60
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 26
Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mount Union 38
New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10
North Butler, Greene 57, Rockford 31
North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50
Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34
Rock Valley 49, George-Little Rock 30
Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Saint Ansgar 51, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32
Sioux Center 61, Sheldon 41
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41, West Bend-Mallard 23
South Central Calhoun 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Tipton 52, Wilton 50
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51
Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian High School 27
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Fort Dodge 61
West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 55
West Lyon, Inwood 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT
West Sioux 60, Homer, Neb. 51
Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18
CNOS Tournament
Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.
Boone vs. Carroll, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Winterset, ppd.
Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.
Moravia vs. Murray, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moulton-Udell, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.
Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Waterloo, East vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.
Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.