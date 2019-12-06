High School Basketball Scores: Friday / December 6th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 59, Holdrege 35
Arcadia-Loup City 55, Pleasanton 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Blue Hill 38
Dorchester 51, Meridian 29
Hastings 56, Crete 39
Johnson County Central 49, Mead 38
Loomis 72, Overton 23
Milford 71, Fillmore Central 27
Norris 56, Plattsmouth 51
Paxton 65, Medicine Valley 49
Shelby/Rising City 49, Cross County 41
Sutton 51, Kearney Catholic 42
Wahoo 40, Aurora 37
Wisner-Pilger 69, Guardian Angels 47
Bayard Tournament
Bridgeport 58, Leyton 12
Kimball Tournament
Morrill 54, Potter-Dix 23
OPS Jamboree
Omaha South 71, Omaha Benson 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 54, Holdrege 34
Aquinas 49, Raymond Central 27
Archbishop Bergan 78, Omaha Christian Academy 22
Battle Creek 64, Wayne 59
Beatrice 55, Columbus 32
Bennington 55, Nebraska City 14
Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
Brady 47, Garden County 31
Broken Bow 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 17
Central City 69, Gibbon 37
Chase County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Cody-Kilgore 67, Hay Springs 36
Crete 65, Hastings 30
Crofton 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
Cross County 59, Shelby/Rising City 27
Diller-Odell 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56
Doniphan-Trumbull 33, Blue Hill 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Elkhorn Valley 53, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Elm Creek 58, Southern Valley 55
Exeter/Milligan 63, Osceola 19
Fillmore Central 40, Milford 37
Frankfort, Kan. 55, Pawnee City 32
Franklin 35, Sandhills Valley 18
Giltner 40, High Plains Community 36
Gordon/Rushville 39, Hemingford 34
Gothenburg 39, Hershey 25
Grand Island Northwest 57, Waverly 40
Guardian Angels 61, Wisner-Pilger 11
Hi-Line 58, Ansley-Litchfield 43
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 26
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Johnson County Central 46, Mead 41
Kearney Catholic 64, Sutton 36
Lawrence-Nelson 52, Red Cloud 13
Lincoln Christian 30, Fairbury 28
Lincoln North Star 57, Kearney 38
Maxwell 60, Sandhills/Thedford 19
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wallace 16
Medicine Valley 42, Paxton 15
Meridian 45, Dorchester 25
Nebraska Christian 41, St. Edward 32
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Cornerstone Christian 10
Omaha Roncalli 50, Omaha Concordia 43
Ord 57, Ainsworth 56
Osmond 46, Randolph 43
Overton 51, Loomis 37
Pleasanton 65, Arcadia-Loup City 49
Southern 42, Palmyra 24
St. Mary's 54, Riverside 24
Summerland 63, CWC 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Wahoo 40, Aurora 37
Wausa 33, Plainview 30
Winnebago 92, Walthill 19
Bayard Tournament
Bayard 43, Crawford 40
Bridgeport 63, Leyton 24
OPS Jamboree
Millard South 87, Omaha Bryan 8
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Gering 77, Alliance 42
Mitchell 41, Sterling, Colo. 39
Semifinal
Chadron 61, Scottsbluff 44
North Platte 42, Sidney 39
IOWA:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Hoover 46
Assumption, Davenport 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Audubon 58, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Beckman, Dyersville 61, South Tama County, Tama 17
Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18
Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44
Benton Community 49, West Delaware, Manchester 39
Camanche 65, Cascade,Western Dubuque 58
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 68, Davenport, North 56
Cherokee, Washington 0, Unity Christian 0
Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 56
Danville 68, New London 63
Emmetsburg 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57
Madrid 77, AC/GC 61
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne, Corydon 17
Murray 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15
Newell-Fonda 56, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41
Norwalk 90, Indianola 66
Ogden 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 31
Paton-Churdan 50, Glidden-Ralston 48
Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56
Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66
Sioux City, East 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51
South Hamilton, Jewell 71, Greene County 27
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 43
Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48
Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 72, Jesup 54
West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. West Sioux, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Underwood 31
AC/GC 51, Madrid 36
Ames 53, Ottumwa 42
Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36
Ankeny Centennial 76, Des Moines, Hoover 15
Audubon 58, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Ballard 63, ADM, Adel 26
Beckman, Dyersville 61, South Tama County, Tama 28
Bellevue 54, Anamosa 23
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, OT
Burlington Notre Dame 57, Central Lee, Donnellson 27
CAM, Anita 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 53
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Camanche 16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32
Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 35
Centerville 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 37
Central Elkader 47, North Fayette Valley 43, 2OT
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Rock Valley 40
Chariton 56, Clarke, Osceola 46
Cherokee, Washington 63, Unity Christian 60
Clarksville 61, Janesville 35
Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Colo-NESCO 53, Dunkerton 38
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 37
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City, West 35
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 33
Davenport, Central 41, Muscatine 34
Davenport, North 55, Bettendorf 41
Des Moines Christian 55, Earlham 34
Des Moines, East 47, Marshalltown 31
Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70, Valley, West Des Moines 25
East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Midland, Wyoming 13
Emmetsburg 51, Ruthven-Ayrshire 15
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Essex 11
Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25
Hudson 58, Aplington-Parkersburg 54
Indianola 59, Norwalk 43
Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37
Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28
Keokuk 55, Burlington 35
Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Denison-Schleswig 50
Lenox 33, Bedford 26
Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Dubuque, Senior 32
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23
MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 38
Maquoketa 65, Independence 18
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Wayne, Corydon 39
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Tipton 28
Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25
Monticello 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
Moulton-Udell 58, Diagonal 49
Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 30
Murray 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29
Newell-Fonda 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40
Nodaway Valley 66, Grand View Christian 44
North Polk, Alleman 62, Gilbert 61
Okoboji, Milford 61, Sheldon 38
Osage 56, Central Springs 26
PAC-LM 68, Manson Northwest Webster 51
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 18
Paton-Churdan 51, Glidden-Ralston 35
Pella 58, Pella Christian 50
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Iowa City West 52
Regina, Iowa City 53, Wilton 38
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Nevada 29
Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
South Central Calhoun 50, East Sac County 35
Southeast Valley 45, West Bend-Mallard 36
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 14
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48, Alta-Aurelia 39
Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Eldon Cardinal 25
Van Meter 51, Interstate 35,Truro 33
Wapello 51, Winfield-Mount Union 35
Waterloo, West 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 34
West Central Valley, Stuart 54, Ogden 39
West Liberty 60, Durant-Bennett 27
West Lyon, Inwood 50, George-Little Rock 47
Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52
Winterset 50, Boone 42
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, River Valley, Correctionville 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. West Sioux, ccd.
