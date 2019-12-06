High School Basketball Scores: Friday / December 6th

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:44 PM, Dec 06, 2019

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 59, Holdrege 35

Arcadia-Loup City 55, Pleasanton 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Blue Hill 38

Dorchester 51, Meridian 29

Hastings 56, Crete 39

Johnson County Central 49, Mead 38

Loomis 72, Overton 23

Milford 71, Fillmore Central 27

Norris 56, Plattsmouth 51

Paxton 65, Medicine Valley 49

Shelby/Rising City 49, Cross County 41

Sutton 51, Kearney Catholic 42

Wahoo 40, Aurora 37

Wisner-Pilger 69, Guardian Angels 47

Bayard Tournament

Bridgeport 58, Leyton 12

Kimball Tournament

Morrill 54, Potter-Dix 23

OPS Jamboree

Omaha South 71, Omaha Benson 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 54, Holdrege 34

Aquinas 49, Raymond Central 27

Archbishop Bergan 78, Omaha Christian Academy 22

Battle Creek 64, Wayne 59

Beatrice 55, Columbus 32

Bennington 55, Nebraska City 14

Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

Brady 47, Garden County 31

Broken Bow 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 17

Central City 69, Gibbon 37

Chase County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 40

Cody-Kilgore 67, Hay Springs 36

Crete 65, Hastings 30

Crofton 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42

Cross County 59, Shelby/Rising City 27

Diller-Odell 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56

Doniphan-Trumbull 33, Blue Hill 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

Elkhorn Valley 53, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Elm Creek 58, Southern Valley 55

Exeter/Milligan 63, Osceola 19

Fillmore Central 40, Milford 37

Frankfort, Kan. 55, Pawnee City 32

Franklin 35, Sandhills Valley 18

Giltner 40, High Plains Community 36

Gordon/Rushville 39, Hemingford 34

Gothenburg 39, Hershey 25

Grand Island Northwest 57, Waverly 40

Guardian Angels 61, Wisner-Pilger 11

Hi-Line 58, Ansley-Litchfield 43

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 26

Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Clarkson/Leigh 41

Johnson County Central 46, Mead 41

Kearney Catholic 64, Sutton 36

Lawrence-Nelson 52, Red Cloud 13

Lincoln Christian 30, Fairbury 28

Lincoln North Star 57, Kearney 38

Maxwell 60, Sandhills/Thedford 19

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wallace 16

Medicine Valley 42, Paxton 15

Meridian 45, Dorchester 25

Nebraska Christian 41, St. Edward 32

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Cornerstone Christian 10

Omaha Roncalli 50, Omaha Concordia 43

Ord 57, Ainsworth 56

Osmond 46, Randolph 43

Overton 51, Loomis 37

Pleasanton 65, Arcadia-Loup City 49

Southern 42, Palmyra 24

St. Mary's 54, Riverside 24

Summerland 63, CWC 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Wahoo 40, Aurora 37

Wausa 33, Plainview 30

Winnebago 92, Walthill 19

Bayard Tournament

Bayard 43, Crawford 40

Bridgeport 63, Leyton 24

OPS Jamboree

Millard South 87, Omaha Bryan 8

Western Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Gering 77, Alliance 42

Mitchell 41, Sterling, Colo. 39

Semifinal

Chadron 61, Scottsbluff 44

North Platte 42, Sidney 39

IOWA:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Hoover 46

Assumption, Davenport 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Audubon 58, Tri-Center, Neola 21

Beckman, Dyersville 61, South Tama County, Tama 17

Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18

Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44

Benton Community 49, West Delaware, Manchester 39

Camanche 65, Cascade,Western Dubuque 58

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 68, Davenport, North 56

Cherokee, Washington 0, Unity Christian 0

Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 56

Danville 68, New London 63

Emmetsburg 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57

Madrid 77, AC/GC 61

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne, Corydon 17

Murray 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15

Newell-Fonda 56, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41

Norwalk 90, Indianola 66

Ogden 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 31

Paton-Churdan 50, Glidden-Ralston 48

Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56

Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66

Sioux City, East 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

South Hamilton, Jewell 71, Greene County 27

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 43

Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48

Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 72, Jesup 54

West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68

Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. West Sioux, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Underwood 31

AC/GC 51, Madrid 36

Ames 53, Ottumwa 42

Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36

Ankeny Centennial 76, Des Moines, Hoover 15

Audubon 58, Tri-Center, Neola 21

Ballard 63, ADM, Adel 26

Beckman, Dyersville 61, South Tama County, Tama 28

Bellevue 54, Anamosa 23

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30

Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, OT

Burlington Notre Dame 57, Central Lee, Donnellson 27

CAM, Anita 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 53

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Camanche 16

Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 32

Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Centerville 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 37

Central Elkader 47, North Fayette Valley 43, 2OT

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Rock Valley 40

Chariton 56, Clarke, Osceola 46

Cherokee, Washington 63, Unity Christian 60

Clarksville 61, Janesville 35

Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

Colo-NESCO 53, Dunkerton 38

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 37

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City, West 35

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 33

Davenport, Central 41, Muscatine 34

Davenport, North 55, Bettendorf 41

Des Moines Christian 55, Earlham 34

Des Moines, East 47, Marshalltown 31

Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70, Valley, West Des Moines 25

East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Midland, Wyoming 13

Emmetsburg 51, Ruthven-Ayrshire 15

Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Essex 11

Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25

Hudson 58, Aplington-Parkersburg 54

Indianola 59, Norwalk 43

Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37

Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

Keokuk 55, Burlington 35

Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Denison-Schleswig 50

Lenox 33, Bedford 26

Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Dubuque, Senior 32

Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23

MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 38

Maquoketa 65, Independence 18

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Wayne, Corydon 39

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Tipton 28

Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25

Monticello 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 21

Moulton-Udell 58, Diagonal 49

Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 30

Murray 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29

Newell-Fonda 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40

Nodaway Valley 66, Grand View Christian 44

North Polk, Alleman 62, Gilbert 61

Okoboji, Milford 61, Sheldon 38

Osage 56, Central Springs 26

PAC-LM 68, Manson Northwest Webster 51

PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 18

Paton-Churdan 51, Glidden-Ralston 35

Pella 58, Pella Christian 50

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Iowa City West 52

Regina, Iowa City 53, Wilton 38

Roland-Story, Story City 55, Nevada 29

Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

South Central Calhoun 50, East Sac County 35

Southeast Valley 45, West Bend-Mallard 36

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 14

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48, Alta-Aurelia 39

Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Eldon Cardinal 25

Van Meter 51, Interstate 35,Truro 33

Wapello 51, Winfield-Mount Union 35

Waterloo, West 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 34

West Central Valley, Stuart 54, Ogden 39

West Liberty 60, Durant-Bennett 27

West Lyon, Inwood 50, George-Little Rock 47

Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52

Winterset 50, Boone 42

Woodbury Central, Moville 66, River Valley, Correctionville 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. West Sioux, ccd.

