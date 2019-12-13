High School Basketball Scores: Friday / December 13th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 65, Centura 40
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Axtell 73, Overton 40
Bishop Neumann 61, Norfolk Catholic 33
Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28
Cross County 66, Meridian 15
Diller-Odell 38, Sterling 35
Douglas County West 59, Fort Calhoun 51
Elkhorn 32, Norris 23
Fullerton 66, Ansley-Litchfield 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Columbus Scotus 44
Gretna 51, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Kearney 60, Lincoln East 40
Kearney Catholic 58, Ord 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 71, Emerson-Hubbard 21
Lexington 80, Holdrege 51
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Lincoln Christian 53
Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln Southeast 43
Loomis 66, Amherst 61
Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51
Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, North Platte 46
Palmyra 46, Mead 36
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha North 58
Platteview 58, Arlington 37
Pleasanton 88, Hi-Line 65
Shelby/Rising City 66, Giltner 24
Silver Lake 54, Elba 6
Sioux County 51, Minatare 16
St. Paul 83, Fillmore Central 37
Thayer Central 54, Red Cloud 17
Wahoo 66, Wayne 59
Waverly 53, Blair 30
Wisner-Pilger 78, Tekamah-Herman 33
Yutan 47, Freeman 20
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Medicine Valley 49, Southwest 26
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff 68, Cody, Wyo. 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 47, Centura 28
Alma 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Gibbon 17
Archbishop Bergan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Aurora 42, Columbus Lakeview 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37, Clarkson/Leigh 29
Battle Creek 59, Stanton 25
Beatrice 60, Auburn 27
Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 37
Blair 54, Waverly 36
Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Pierce 40, OT
Brady 60, Paxton 29
Bridgeport 68, Bayard 45
Broken Bow 54, Minden 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 51, Dorchester 33
Chadron 47, Gordon/Rushville 21
Chase County 42, Sidney 40
Cody-Kilgore 54, Arthur County 48
Creek Valley 42, Potter-Dix 23
Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28
Cross County 48, Meridian 26
Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36
Douglas County West 46, Fort Calhoun 25
Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Plainview 16
Elkhorn 32, Norris 23
Elkhorn Valley 49, Santee 35
Elm Creek 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 29
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Fillmore Central 49, St. Paul 36
Fremont 65, Grand Island 18
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Columbus Scotus 42
Hampton 48, Osceola 39
Hastings 53, Gering 42
Heartland 36, Exeter/Milligan 34
Hershey 45, Cozad 28
Holdrege 33, Lexington 29
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 46
Kearney Catholic 57, Ord 40
Kimball 36, Perkins County 21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Franklin 20
Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21
Lincoln East 66, Kearney 57
Lincoln High 60, Lincoln North Star 50
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23
Loomis 44, Amherst 28
Mead 40, Palmyra 27
Milford 47, Fairbury 42
Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51
Morrill 56, Garden County 29
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Neligh-Oakdale 30, Creighton 28
Norfolk Catholic 47, Bishop Neumann 34
North Platte 60, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38
O'Neill 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 49
Oakland-Craig 54, Pender 26
Ogallala 58, Sutherland 17
Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Northwest 54
Overton 35, Axtell 31
Palmer 60, St. Edward 29
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha North 27
Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 36
Pawnee City 42, Parkview Christian 12
Platteview 65, Arlington 32
Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24
Pleasanton 72, Hi-Line 25
Ravenna 53, Burwell 32
Shelby/Rising City 44, Giltner 31
Shelton 46, Kenesaw 33
Silver Lake 66, Elba 11
South Platte 46, Leyton 43
Southern 29, Tri County 27
Summerland 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 33
Tekamah-Herman 35, Wisner-Pilger 33
Thayer Central 57, Red Cloud 11
Todd County, S.D. 60, Valentine 44
Wakefield-Allen 73, Omaha Nation 50
Wayne 47, Wahoo 44
Wynot 60, Osmond 16
Yutan 51, Freeman 36
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Medicine Valley 39, Arapahoe 34
Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 56, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 54
Hitchcock County 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 34
Goodland Tournament
Semifinal
Colby, Kan. 71, McCook 42
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT
Clear Lake 90, Iowa Falls-Alden 21
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Harlan 22, Denison-Schleswig 20
Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56
LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36
Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18
Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 61
Slykhuis Showcase Tournament
Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo, West 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 76, Winterset 41
Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian High School 32
Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23
Algona 73, Humboldt 41
Ames 53, Urbandale 47
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT
Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Bedford 45, East Union, Afton 39, OT
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn, Troy Mills 40
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21
CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10
Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, West Branch 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Centerville 75, Albia 39
Central Elkader 53, Postville 20
Central Lee, Donnellson 64, WACO, Wayland 50
Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43
Clarksville 73, GMG, Garwin 15
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20
Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47
Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35,Truro 26
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33
Dubuque, Senior 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 52, OT
Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27
Forest City 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44
Glenwood 88, Clarinda 13
Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33
Grinnell 71, Newton 36
Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 34
IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56
Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35
Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT
Knoxville 64, Chariton 27
Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26
Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V, Victor 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42
MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley, Correctionville 36
Maquoketa 71, South Tama County, Tama 14
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 15
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35
Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47
Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Nevada 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 16
Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26
Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, West Fork, Sheffield 33
Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne, Corydon 25
North Fayette Valley 63, West Central, Maynard 24
North Mahaska, New Sharon 71, Colfax-Mingo 25
North Polk, Alleman 85, Greene County 16
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Tipton 43
Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24
Okoboji, Milford 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Hoover 25
PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26
Pella 54, Indianola 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44
Regina, Iowa City 46, Camanche 25
Riceville 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26
Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22
Roland-Story, Story City 70, Saydel 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City, North 46
Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46
Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57
Sidney 69, Griswold 12
Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51
South O'Brien, Paullina 56, St. Mary's, Remsen 29
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, West Bend-Mallard 32
Stanton 54, East Mills 53
Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, Danville 13
Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 20
Webster City 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39
West Hancock, Britt 69, North Union 49
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Rock Valley 45
West Marshall, State Center 34, AGWSR, Ackley 31
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12
Western Christian 65, Spencer 49
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Woodbury Central, Moville 71, Westwood, Sloan 49
