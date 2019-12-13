High School Basketball Scores: Friday / December 13th

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:00 PM, Dec 13, 2019

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 65, Centura 40

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Axtell 73, Overton 40

Bishop Neumann 61, Norfolk Catholic 33

Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28

Cross County 66, Meridian 15

Diller-Odell 38, Sterling 35

Douglas County West 59, Fort Calhoun 51

Elkhorn 32, Norris 23

Fullerton 66, Ansley-Litchfield 48

Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Columbus Scotus 44

Gretna 51, Papillion-LaVista South 43

Kearney 60, Lincoln East 40

Kearney Catholic 58, Ord 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 71, Emerson-Hubbard 21

Lexington 80, Holdrege 51

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Lincoln Christian 53

Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln Southeast 43

Loomis 66, Amherst 61

Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51

Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Bryan 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, North Platte 46

Palmyra 46, Mead 36

Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha North 58

Platteview 58, Arlington 37

Pleasanton 88, Hi-Line 65

Shelby/Rising City 66, Giltner 24

Silver Lake 54, Elba 6

Sioux County 51, Minatare 16

St. Paul 83, Fillmore Central 37

Thayer Central 54, Red Cloud 17

Wahoo 66, Wayne 59

Waverly 53, Blair 30

Wisner-Pilger 78, Tekamah-Herman 33

Yutan 47, Freeman 20

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Medicine Valley 49, Southwest 26

Gillete Tournament

Scottsbluff 68, Cody, Wyo. 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 47, Centura 28

Alma 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Gibbon 17

Archbishop Bergan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Aurora 42, Columbus Lakeview 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37, Clarkson/Leigh 29

Battle Creek 59, Stanton 25

Beatrice 60, Auburn 27

Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 37

Blair 54, Waverly 36

Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Pierce 40, OT

Brady 60, Paxton 29

Bridgeport 68, Bayard 45

Broken Bow 54, Minden 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 51, Dorchester 33

Chadron 47, Gordon/Rushville 21

Chase County 42, Sidney 40

Cody-Kilgore 54, Arthur County 48

Creek Valley 42, Potter-Dix 23

Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28

Cross County 48, Meridian 26

Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36

Douglas County West 46, Fort Calhoun 25

Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Plainview 16

Elkhorn 32, Norris 23

Elkhorn Valley 49, Santee 35

Elm Creek 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 29

Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Fillmore Central 49, St. Paul 36

Fremont 65, Grand Island 18

Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Columbus Scotus 42

Hampton 48, Osceola 39

Hastings 53, Gering 42

Heartland 36, Exeter/Milligan 34

Hershey 45, Cozad 28

Holdrege 33, Lexington 29

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 46

Kearney Catholic 57, Ord 40

Kimball 36, Perkins County 21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Franklin 20

Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Lincoln East 66, Kearney 57

Lincoln High 60, Lincoln North Star 50

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23

Loomis 44, Amherst 28

Mead 40, Palmyra 27

Milford 47, Fairbury 42

Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51

Morrill 56, Garden County 29

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Neligh-Oakdale 30, Creighton 28

Norfolk Catholic 47, Bishop Neumann 34

North Platte 60, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38

O'Neill 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 49

Oakland-Craig 54, Pender 26

Ogallala 58, Sutherland 17

Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Northwest 54

Overton 35, Axtell 31

Palmer 60, St. Edward 29

Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha North 27

Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 36

Pawnee City 42, Parkview Christian 12

Platteview 65, Arlington 32

Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24

Pleasanton 72, Hi-Line 25

Ravenna 53, Burwell 32

Shelby/Rising City 44, Giltner 31

Shelton 46, Kenesaw 33

Silver Lake 66, Elba 11

South Platte 46, Leyton 43

Southern 29, Tri County 27

Summerland 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 33

Tekamah-Herman 35, Wisner-Pilger 33

Thayer Central 57, Red Cloud 11

Todd County, S.D. 60, Valentine 44

Wakefield-Allen 73, Omaha Nation 50

Wayne 47, Wahoo 44

Wynot 60, Osmond 16

Yutan 51, Freeman 36

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Medicine Valley 39, Arapahoe 34

Semifinal

Dundy County-Stratton 56, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 54

Hitchcock County 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 34

Goodland Tournament

Semifinal

Colby, Kan. 71, McCook 42

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT

Clear Lake 90, Iowa Falls-Alden 21

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Harlan 22, Denison-Schleswig 20

Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56

LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36

Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18

Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 61

Slykhuis Showcase Tournament

Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo, West 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 76, Winterset 41

Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian High School 32

Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23

Algona 73, Humboldt 41

Ames 53, Urbandale 47

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, OT

Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Bedford 45, East Union, Afton 39, OT

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn, Troy Mills 40

Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21

CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10

Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, West Branch 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Cedar Rapids, Washington 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Centerville 75, Albia 39

Central Elkader 53, Postville 20

Central Lee, Donnellson 64, WACO, Wayland 50

Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43

Clarksville 73, GMG, Garwin 15

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20

Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47

Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35,Truro 26

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33

Dubuque, Senior 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 52, OT

Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27

Forest City 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44

Glenwood 88, Clarinda 13

Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

Grinnell 71, Newton 36

Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 34

IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56

Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT

Knoxville 64, Chariton 27

Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26

Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V, Victor 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42

MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley, Correctionville 36

Maquoketa 71, South Tama County, Tama 14

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 15

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35

Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47

Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Nevada 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 16

Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26

Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, West Fork, Sheffield 33

Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne, Corydon 25

North Fayette Valley 63, West Central, Maynard 24

North Mahaska, New Sharon 71, Colfax-Mingo 25

North Polk, Alleman 85, Greene County 16

Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Tipton 43

Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24

Okoboji, Milford 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Hoover 25

PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26

Pella 54, Indianola 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44

Regina, Iowa City 46, Camanche 25

Riceville 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26

Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22

Roland-Story, Story City 70, Saydel 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City, North 46

Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46

Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57

Sidney 69, Griswold 12

Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, St. Mary's, Remsen 29

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, West Bend-Mallard 32

Stanton 54, East Mills 53

Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, Danville 13

Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 20

Webster City 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39

West Hancock, Britt 69, North Union 49

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Rock Valley 45

West Marshall, State Center 34, AGWSR, Ackley 31

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

Western Christian 65, Spencer 49

Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Woodbury Central, Moville 71, Westwood, Sloan 49

___

___

 