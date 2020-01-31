High School Basketball Scores / January 31st

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.
Updated: Fri 10:48 PM, Jan 31, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance 60, Gering 45

Auburn 55, Falls City 40

Axtell 93, Hi-Line 77

Battle Creek 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 48

Bayard 57, South Platte 34

Blue Hill 43, Shelton 25

Centennial 55, Thayer Central 42

Chadron 55, Sidney 38

Crawford 52, Morrill 45

Edgemont, S.D. 38, Hay Springs 36, OT

Elm Creek 88, Overton 30

Franklin 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 48

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 37

Gibbon 60, Fillmore Central 36

Grand Island Northwest 74, Adams Central 36

Hastings 52, Columbus 42

Humphrey St. Francis 76, Norfolk Catholic 49

Johnson-Brock 42, Southern 30

Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 34

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62

Millard North 75, Millard South 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Tri County 7

Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Tri County 59

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha Central 62

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Beatrice 42

Omaha South 58, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Westside 86, Millard West 66

Papillion-LaVista 47, Gretna 46

Scottsbluff 64, Rapid City Central, S.D. 61

St. Paul 50, Ord 33

Sterling 66, Lewiston 52

Sutherland 43, Kimball 42

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Milford 50

Centennial Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Third Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, McCool Junction 45, OT

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Semifinal

Marty Indian, S.D. 73, Omaha Nation 71

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Bennington 48, Norris 46

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Play-in

Wausa 60, Winside 21

MNAC Tournament

Consolation

Brady 59, Sandhills Valley 43

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arlington 59, Raymond Central 34

Fort Calhoun 58, Syracuse 43

Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Douglas County West 42

Wahoo 77, Platteview 54

Republican Plains Activity Conference

East Division

Bertrand 45, Arapahoe 44

Cambridge 67, Medicine Valley 34

Southern Valley 39, Alma 32

West Division

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Paxton 51

Wallace 59, Maxwell 47

Southwest Conference

Semifinal

McCook 57, Minden 32

Ogallala 80, Ainsworth 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha North vs. Omaha Benson, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Axtell 44, Hi-Line 42

Battle Creek 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 31

Beatrice 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 35

Blue Hill 39, Shelton 27

Centennial 45, Thayer Central 40

Edgemont, S.D. 56, Hay Springs 23

Fillmore Central 61, Gibbon 28

Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Freeman 52, Diller-Odell 32

Fremont 68, Norfolk 35

Fullerton 60, Spalding Academy 23

Garden County 37, Creek Valley 26

Gering 55, Alliance 35

Hastings 40, Columbus 26

Kimball 50, Sutherland 32

Lawrence-Nelson 49, Silver Lake 40

Lincoln East 65, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 26

Lincoln Southwest 51, Lincoln North Star 37

Milford 55, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Millard South 72, Millard North 52

Mitchell 45, Gordon/Rushville 42

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Tri County 7

Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 27

Omaha Northwest 70, Bellevue West 48

Omaha Roncalli 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Omaha Westside 40, Millard West 39

Overton 43, Elm Creek 40

Papillion-LaVista 47, Gretna 46

Ralston 56, Omaha Bryan 47

Ravenna 35, Centura 32

Scottsbluff 47, Rapid City Central, S.D. 36

Sidney 42, Chadron 33

South Platte 45, Bayard 34

St. Paul 51, Ord 42

Sterling 50, Lewiston 35

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Crete 56, York 30

Grand Island Northwest 74, Adams Central 36

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Championship

Cross County 71, Meridian 39

Third Place

Exeter/Milligan 33, Shelby/Rising City 17

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation

Omaha Nation 75, Takini, S.D. 14

East Husker Conference Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Twin River 24

Clarkson/Leigh 28, Stanton 16

Pender 64, Wisner-Pilger 50

Tekamah-Herman 45, Howells/Dodge 37

West Point-Beemer 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Eastern Midlands Conference

Championship

Elkhorn 61, Bennington 50

MNAC Tournament

Consolation

Arthur County 37, Twin Loup 27

Hyannis 45, Sandhills/Thedford 21

Southwest Conference

Semifinal

Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha North vs. Omaha Benson, ppd.

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45

Alburnett 53, Starmont 27

Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55

Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43

B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42

Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43

Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59

Benton Community 58, South Tama County, Tama 44

Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33

Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40

Carlisle 51, Boone 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Centerville 66, Knoxville 45

Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southwest Valley 46

Clarke, Osceola 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 49

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Danville 55, Highland, Riverside 28

Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 42

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41

Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28

Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, Baxter 40

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Dubuque, Senior 78, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 41

East Mills 46, Riverside, Oakland 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 49

George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52

Gilbert 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 57

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42

Harlan 68, Creston 60

Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59

Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Waterloo, East 58

Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28

Janesville 58, Riceville 25

Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40

Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39

Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42

Marion 62, Maquoketa 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51

Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

North Scott, Eldridge 72, Clinton 33

Norwalk 66, Pella 65

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59

Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56

Regina, Iowa City 45, Durant-Bennett 42

Rockford 39, Central Springs 37

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT

Sioux City, East 90, Sioux City, North 42

Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48

South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT

South O'Brien, Paullina 78, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51

Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27

Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63

Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67

Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49

Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Hudson 41

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Marshalltown 46

Waterloo, West 46, Cedar Falls 31

Waukee 72, Mason City 54

West Branch 55, Wilton 42

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Saint Ansgar 41

Williamsburg 42, West Delaware, Manchester 38

Winterset 44, Carroll 40

Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Westwood, Sloan 55, Woodbury Central, Moville 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55

AGWSR, Ackley 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

Alburnett 37, Starmont 27

Ankeny 60, Ames 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22

Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19

Audubon 56, Underwood 44

B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43

BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31

Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31

Baxter 60, Don Bosco Charter, Mo. 11

Beckman, Dyersville 51, Solon 44

Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys, North English 46

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27

Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27

Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 16

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33

Boone 48, Carlisle 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Cascade,Western Dubuque 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 33

Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo, West 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Mount Vernon 43

Central Decatur, Leon 45, Southwest Valley 22

Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50

Central Springs 51, Rockford 39

Cherokee, Washington 47, Western Christian 42

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35

Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30

Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14

Davenport, North 57, Pleasant Valley 48

Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Clarke, Osceola 31

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41

Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT

Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Des Moines, North 44, Des Moines, East 36

Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 49

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian School 32

East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46

Gilbert 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 33

Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62

Harlan 48, Creston 45

Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36

Hudson 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42

Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43

Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32

Iowa City Liberty High School 59, Waterloo, East 21

Janesville 41, Riceville 32

Johnston 62, Urbandale 45

Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28

Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Knoxville 66, Centerville 27

LeMars 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32

Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 28

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 41

Marion 70, Maquoketa 57

Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Bellevue 46

Midland, Wyoming 41, Cedar Valley Christian School 14

Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34

Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35

Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45

Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Lynnville-Sully 38

North Polk, Alleman 93, Saydel 23

North Scott, Eldridge 65, Clinton 25

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Camanche 35

Ogden 45, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 8

PAC-LM 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46

PCM, Monroe 46, Nevada 41

Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 39

Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33

Pella 42, Norwalk 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52

Red Oak 76, Clarinda 31

Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 25

Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40

Roland-Story, Story City 85, Greene County 19

Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32

Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork, Sheffield 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

Sidney 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 22

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, East Sac County 49

South O'Brien, Paullina 50, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Springville 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40

St. Mary's, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian High School 32

Stanton 79, Essex 39

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Postville 21

Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 18

WACO, Wayland 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Wapello 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40

Washington 46, Burlington 44

Waukee 73, Mason City 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20

Wayne, Corydon 46, Lenox 26

West Branch 68, Wilton 38

West Hancock, Britt 61, Forest City 44

West Liberty 55, Tipton 43

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48

West Marshall, State Center 65, South Hardin 24

Williamsburg 45, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Winterset 67, Carroll 54

 