High School Basketball Scores / January 28th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 88, Hi-Line 47
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67
Conestoga 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Hastings 48, Beatrice 46
Humphrey St. Francis 81, St. Edward 12
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Pius X 54
Superior 55, Deshler 51
Centennial Conference Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 40
Kearney Catholic 70, Boys Town 31
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42
Central Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Aurora 40, Crete 39
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
McCool Junction 64, Exeter/Milligan 38
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 61, Blair 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Douglas County West 58, Arlington 48
Republican Plains Activity Conference
East Division
Arapahoe 48, Southwest 35
West Division
Paxton 49, Hitchcock County 36
Wallace 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burwell 46, Palmer 24
Central Valley 43, Riverside 26
Fairbury 55, Sandy Creek 16
Freeman 50, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Hi-Line 56, Amherst 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Blue Hill 37
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43
Lincoln Pius X 70, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28
Louisville 38, Auburn 36
Norfolk Catholic 67, O'Neill 63
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53
Ord 59, Wood River 38
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Bryan 26
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 29
Ponca 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 65, South Sioux City 45
Superior 67, Deshler 24
Sutton 50, Milford 46
Thayer Central 53, Tri County 29
Torrington, Wyo. 42, Gering 39
West Point-Beemer 50, Pierce 31
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Palmyra 40, OT
Yutan 35, David City 28
Centennial Conference Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 58, Kearney Catholic 56
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 28
Central Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Adams Central 54, Aurora 24
Crete 57, Holdrege 37
York 56, Seward 31
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Meridian 35, Dorchester 25
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 65, Plattsmouth 42
Hiawatha Tournament
Maranatha Academy, Kan. 48, Falls City 40
MNAC Tournament
Anselmo-Merna 43, Arthur County 37
IOWA
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 52, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70
Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54
Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45
Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46
B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40
Ballard 87, Boone 42
Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 29
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54
Carroll 70, Perry 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Bellevue 40
Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27
Central City 65, Starmont 50
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32
Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 22
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
Davenport, Central 70, Clinton 65
Davenport, North 73, Burlington 53
Decorah 49, Oelwein 19
Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 37
Dubuque, Senior 91, Iowa City High 68
Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51
East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Clarinda Academy 29
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61
Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69
Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48
Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40
Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73
Hudson 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 30
Indianola 87, Pella 85
Iowa City West 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58
Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Atlantic 60
LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70
Marion 65, Solon 63
Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49
Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37
Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36
North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Bettendorf 35, OT
OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT
Osage 50, North Butler, Greene 17
Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50
PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50
Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57
Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68
Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29
Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Sidney 59, Griswold 26
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56
Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48
South Hamilton, Jewell 53, Saydel 27
South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
South O'Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 38
Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42
Springville 69, Alburnett 59
St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Stanton 42, East Mills 38
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44
Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
Waterloo, West 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47
West Branch 83, Tipton 66
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Maquoketa 41
West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37
West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66
Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61
Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53
Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45
Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36
Ballard 63, Boone 39
Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38
Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35
Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33
Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35
Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55
Carroll 70, Perry 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 30
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27
Central City 63, Starmont 27
Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28
Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28
Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39
Davenport, North 66, Burlington 41
Davis County, Bloomfield 41, Albia 37
Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45
Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, East 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 48
East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49
Gilbert 41, Roland-Story, Story City 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25
Glenwood 87, Creston 46
Grinnell 79, Newton 61
Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33
Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35
Indianola 60, Pella 46
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Senior 29
Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43
Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30
Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40
Linn-Mar, Marion 52, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41
Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47
Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51
Maquoketa 61, West Delaware, Manchester 45
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27
Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24
Muscatine 57, Davenport, West 32
Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30
Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Rockford 30
Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26
North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, H-L-V, Victor 13
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 39
North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30
Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35
Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25
Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36
PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54
Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43
Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 27
Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44
Sidney 49, Griswold 14
Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 39
Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41
Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines, North 43
Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46
Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34
Springville 43, Alburnett 36
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39
Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45
Urbandale 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 9
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43
Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, Holy Trinity 34
Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17
Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36
Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43
West Branch 50, Tipton 13
West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 60
West Central, Maynard 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23
West Fork, Sheffield 53, Central Springs 22
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39
Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42
Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30
Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40