High School Basketball Scores / January 28th

Updated: Tue 10:04 PM, Jan 28, 2020

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 88, Hi-Line 47

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67

Conestoga 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Hastings 48, Beatrice 46

Humphrey St. Francis 81, St. Edward 12

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Pius X 54

Superior 55, Deshler 51

Centennial Conference Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 40

Kearney Catholic 70, Boys Town 31

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42

Central Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Aurora 40, Crete 39

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

McCool Junction 64, Exeter/Milligan 38

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 61, Blair 37

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Douglas County West 58, Arlington 48

Republican Plains Activity Conference

East Division

Arapahoe 48, Southwest 35

West Division

Paxton 49, Hitchcock County 36

Wallace 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burwell 46, Palmer 24

Central Valley 43, Riverside 26

Fairbury 55, Sandy Creek 16

Freeman 50, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Hi-Line 56, Amherst 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Blue Hill 37

Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43

Lincoln Pius X 70, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28

Louisville 38, Auburn 36

Norfolk Catholic 67, O'Neill 63

Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37

Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53

Ord 59, Wood River 38

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Bryan 26

Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 29

Ponca 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37

Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 65, South Sioux City 45

Superior 67, Deshler 24

Sutton 50, Milford 46

Thayer Central 53, Tri County 29

Torrington, Wyo. 42, Gering 39

West Point-Beemer 50, Pierce 31

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Palmyra 40, OT

Yutan 35, David City 28

Centennial Conference Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 58, Kearney Catholic 56

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 28

Central Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Adams Central 54, Aurora 24

Crete 57, Holdrege 37

York 56, Seward 31

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Meridian 35, Dorchester 25

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 42

Hiawatha Tournament

Maranatha Academy, Kan. 48, Falls City 40

MNAC Tournament

Anselmo-Merna 43, Arthur County 37

IOWA
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 52, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Ankeny Centennial 78, Waukee 70

Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54

Assumption, Davenport 47, Pleasant Valley 45

Audubon 53, Riverside, Oakland 46

B-G-M 59, Lynnville-Sully 40

Ballard 87, Boone 42

Baxter 92, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 29

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

CAM, Anita 66, Glidden-Ralston 54

Carroll 70, Perry 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Bellevue 40

Cedar Falls 90, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46

Center Point-Urbana 48, Williamsburg 27

Central City 65, Starmont 50

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32

Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Clear Creek-Amana 83, South Tama County, Tama 22

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Davenport, Central 70, Clinton 65

Davenport, North 73, Burlington 53

Decorah 49, Oelwein 19

Dike-New Hartford 71, Grundy Center 36

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 37

Dubuque, Senior 91, Iowa City High 68

Durant-Bennett 61, Wilton 51

East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Fort Madison 60, Clark County, Mo. 49

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Clarinda Academy 29

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61

Grand View Christian 84, Woodward Academy 69

Harlan 54, Denison-Schleswig 48

Hillcrest Academy 62, Wapello 40

Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73

Hudson 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 30

Indianola 87, Pella 85

Iowa City West 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Iowa Falls-Alden 91, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58

Johnston 66, Fort Dodge 47

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Atlantic 60

LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38

Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70

Marion 65, Solon 63

Montezuma 70, Colfax-Mingo 49

Mount Vernon 73, Benton Community 37

Muscatine 65, Davenport, West 59

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Saint Ansgar 36

North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Bettendorf 35, OT

OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT

Osage 50, North Butler, Greene 17

Ottumwa 57, Marshalltown 50

PCM, Monroe 57, Greene County 50

Pekin 59, Lone Tree 57

Pella Christian 71, Norwalk 68

Postville 54, North Fayette Valley 47

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29

Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Sidney 59, Griswold 26

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT

Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56

Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48

South Hamilton, Jewell 53, Saydel 27

South Hardin 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

South O'Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 38

Southeast Valley 57, PAC-LM 42

Springville 69, Alburnett 59

St. Mary's, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Stanton 42, East Mills 38

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 44

Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 49

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ames 46

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Independence 42

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 57

Waterloo, West 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, New Hampton 47

West Branch 83, Tipton 66

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Maquoketa 41

West Fork, Sheffield 84, Central Springs 37

West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66

Winterset 64, ADM, Adel 61

Woodward-Granger 70, AC/GC 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53

Ankeny 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45

Audubon 67, Riverside, Oakland 36

Ballard 63, Boone 39

Baxter 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Belle Plaine 60, Keota 24

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Lisbon 38

Benton Community 38, Mount Vernon 35

Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33

Burlington Notre Dame 70, New London 35

Camanche 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 55

Carroll 70, Perry 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Bellevue 26

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 30

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Centerville 62, Clarke, Osceola 27

Central City 63, Starmont 27

Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Clear Lake 65, Webster City 28

Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 28

Danville 46, WACO, Wayland 39

Davenport, North 66, Burlington 41

Davis County, Bloomfield 41, Albia 37

Des Moines Christian 56, Interstate 35,Truro 45

Dike-New Hartford 56, Grundy Center 45

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, East 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 48

East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49

Gilbert 41, Roland-Story, Story City 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, South Hardin 25

Glenwood 87, Creston 46

Grinnell 79, Newton 61

Harlan 37, Denison-Schleswig 33

Hudson 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35

Indianola 60, Pella 46

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Senior 29

Keokuk 45, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 43

Knoxville 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30

Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40

Linn-Mar, Marion 52, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41

Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47

Lynnville-Sully 67, B-G-M 51

Maquoketa 61, West Delaware, Manchester 45

Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Mount Ayr 62, Van Meter 24

Muscatine 57, Davenport, West 32

Nevada 70, North Polk, Alleman 30

Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Rockford 30

Nodaway Valley 69, Bedford 26

North Fayette Valley 73, Postville 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, H-L-V, Victor 13

North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 39

North Union 51, Belmond-Klemme 30

Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35

Osage 63, North Butler, Greene 25

Ottumwa 70, Marshalltown 36

PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 18

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54

Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption, Davenport 43

Pleasantville 58, Chariton 53

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 27

Regina, Iowa City 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Saint Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44

Sidney 49, Griswold 14

Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 39

Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41

Southeast Polk 66, Des Moines, North 43

Southwest Valley 50, Lenox 46

Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34

Springville 43, Alburnett 36

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 46, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

Treynor 52, Tri-Center, Neola 18

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39

Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45

Urbandale 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 9

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Ames 43

Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, Holy Trinity 34

Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17

Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, New Hampton 36

Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 43

West Branch 50, Tipton 13

West Burlington 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 60

West Central, Maynard 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23

West Fork, Sheffield 53, Central Springs 22

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39

Wilton 55, Durant-Bennett 42

Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland, Riverside 30

Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 59

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Woodward-Granger 44, AC/GC 40

 