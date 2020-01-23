High School Basketball Scores / January 23rd

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 47, North Central 36
Allen 55, Wausa 29
Amherst 55, Gibbon 53
Ansley-Litchfield 56, South Loup 54
Bertrand 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 29
Bloomfield 52, Plainview 36
Cambridge 71, Dundy County-Stratton 64
College View Academy 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58
Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Cross County 55, Giltner 32
East Butler 62, Meridian 27
Elkhorn South 71, Omaha North 48
Exeter/Milligan 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50
Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28
Gothenburg 65, Broken Bow 51
Hi-Line 85, Medicine Valley 72
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Madison 56
Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Battle Creek 43
Lexington 65, Cozad 24
Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41
Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53
Loomis 58, Alma 37
McCool Junction 73, Osceola 48
Mullen 61, Cody-Kilgore 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Weeping Water 35
Omaha Burke 54, Millard South 42
Omaha Nation 90, Homer 44
Osmond 85, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Sandhills Valley 64, Arthur County 53
Shelby/Rising City 72, Dorchester 26
Southern Valley 70, Arapahoe 28
Sutton 55, Fairbury 42
West Holt 45, Boyd County 42
Wisner-Pilger 64, Pender 18
Wood River 46, Shelton 44
Minuteman Activities Conference
Bayard 64, Leyton 28
South Platte 65, Garden County 58
River Cities Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Omaha Roncalli 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Beatrice 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 80, Central City 49
Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29
Boone Central/Newman Grove 45, Columbus Scotus 33
Boyd County 39, West Holt 29
Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Exeter/Milligan 25
Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25
Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT
Cross County 54, Giltner 31
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31
Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22
Gibbon 54, Amherst 41
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Centura 26
Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37
Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32
Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36
Loomis 56, Alma 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31
McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32
Meridian 43, East Butler 31
Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45
Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37
Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View Academy 34
North Central 53, Ainsworth 24
Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 27
Shelby/Rising City 36, Dorchester 24
South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11
South Platte 55, Garden County 31
Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21
Stuart 40, Valentine 37
Sutton 31, Fairbury 23
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40
Weeping Water 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47
Wood River 46, Shelton 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Fullerton 54, Palmer 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Burwell 22
Minuteman Activities Conference
Bayard 58, Leyton 48
River Cities Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34
Semifinal
Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 63, OT
SPVA Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 39, Hershey 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Walthill vs. Ponca, ppd.
Wynot vs. Pierce, ppd.
Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.
IOWA BASKETBALL SCORES
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 72, CAM, Anita 66, OT
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20
Bondurant Farrar 63, Nevada 43
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Underwood 40
Center Point-Urbana 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 35
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 40
Cherokee, Washington 88, Alta-Aurelia 60
Dunkerton 51, Riceville 31
Earlham 85, Lenox 46
East Mills 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Starmont 46
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 70, Akron-Westfield 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Emmetsburg 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59
Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 50
Lamoni 64, Murray 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Saydel 32
Sioux Center 67, Unity Christian 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Harris-Lake Park 67, 2OT
South Hardin 60, BCLUW, Conrad 45
Southwest Valley 64, East Union, Afton 54
Springville 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Stanton 60, Sidney 45
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 57
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 48
Van Meter 54, Woodward-Granger 45
Winterset 64, Carlisle 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Sac County vs. MVAO-CO-U, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 40, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 39
Atlantic 67, Des Moines, North 36
Audubon 69, Tri-Center, Neola 35
BCLUW, Conrad 67, South Hardin 39
Bedford 48, Clarke, Osceola 45
Bellevue 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 18
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 39
CAM, Anita 68, AC/GC 57
Carlisle 59, Winterset 33
Cedar Valley Christian School 45, Midland, Wyoming 36
Cherokee, Washington 76, Alta-Aurelia 19
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 31
Dunkerton 44, Riceville 37
Earlham 56, Lenox 36
Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Starmont 37
Emmetsburg 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Lamoni 48, Murray 28
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Springville 58
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Kingsley-Pierson 59
North Fayette Valley 73, Oelwein 40
North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6
Pella Christian 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, Harris-Lake Park 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Moulton-Udell 49
Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 37
Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Underwood 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39
Unity Christian 53, Sioux Center 46, OT
Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 37
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Decorah 18
West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Whiting 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Sac County vs. MVAO-CO-U, ppd.