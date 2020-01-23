High School Basketball Scores / January 23rd

 
 
Updated: Thu 10:52 PM, Jan 23, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 47, North Central 36

Allen 55, Wausa 29

Amherst 55, Gibbon 53

Ansley-Litchfield 56, South Loup 54

Bertrand 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 29

Bloomfield 52, Plainview 36

Cambridge 71, Dundy County-Stratton 64

College View Academy 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58

Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41

Cross County 55, Giltner 32

East Butler 62, Meridian 27

Elkhorn South 71, Omaha North 48

Exeter/Milligan 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50

Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28

Gothenburg 65, Broken Bow 51

Hi-Line 85, Medicine Valley 72

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Madison 56

Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Battle Creek 43

Lexington 65, Cozad 24

Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41

Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53

Loomis 58, Alma 37

McCool Junction 73, Osceola 48

Mullen 61, Cody-Kilgore 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Weeping Water 35

Omaha Burke 54, Millard South 42

Omaha Nation 90, Homer 44

Osmond 85, Emerson-Hubbard 27

Sandhills Valley 64, Arthur County 53

Shelby/Rising City 72, Dorchester 26

Southern Valley 70, Arapahoe 28

Sutton 55, Fairbury 42

West Holt 45, Boyd County 42

Wisner-Pilger 64, Pender 18

Wood River 46, Shelton 44

Minuteman Activities Conference

Bayard 64, Leyton 28

South Platte 65, Garden County 58

River Cities Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Omaha Roncalli 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Beatrice 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 80, Central City 49

Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29

Boone Central/Newman Grove 45, Columbus Scotus 33

Boyd County 39, West Holt 29

Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Exeter/Milligan 25

Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25

Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT

Cross County 54, Giltner 31

Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31

Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22

Gibbon 54, Amherst 41

Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Centura 26

Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37

Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33

Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32

Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36

Loomis 56, Alma 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31

McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32

Meridian 43, East Butler 31

Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45

Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37

Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View Academy 34

North Central 53, Ainsworth 24

Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 27

Shelby/Rising City 36, Dorchester 24

South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11

South Platte 55, Garden County 31

Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21

Stuart 40, Valentine 37

Sutton 31, Fairbury 23

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40

Weeping Water 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47

Wood River 46, Shelton 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Fullerton 54, Palmer 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Burwell 22

Minuteman Activities Conference

Bayard 58, Leyton 48

River Cities Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34

Semifinal

Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 63, OT

SPVA Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 39, Hershey 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Walthill vs. Ponca, ppd.

Wynot vs. Pierce, ppd.

Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.

IOWA BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 72, CAM, Anita 66, OT

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20

Bondurant Farrar 63, Nevada 43

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Underwood 40

Center Point-Urbana 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 40

Cherokee, Washington 88, Alta-Aurelia 60

Dunkerton 51, Riceville 31

Earlham 85, Lenox 46

East Mills 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Starmont 46

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 70, Akron-Westfield 32

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Emmetsburg 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59

Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 50

Lamoni 64, Murray 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Saydel 32

Sioux Center 67, Unity Christian 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Harris-Lake Park 67, 2OT

South Hardin 60, BCLUW, Conrad 45

Southwest Valley 64, East Union, Afton 54

Springville 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Stanton 60, Sidney 45

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 57

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 48

Van Meter 54, Woodward-Granger 45

Winterset 64, Carlisle 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Sac County vs. MVAO-CO-U, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 40, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 39

Atlantic 67, Des Moines, North 36

Audubon 69, Tri-Center, Neola 35

BCLUW, Conrad 67, South Hardin 39

Bedford 48, Clarke, Osceola 45

Bellevue 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 36

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 18

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 39

CAM, Anita 68, AC/GC 57

Carlisle 59, Winterset 33

Cedar Valley Christian School 45, Midland, Wyoming 36

Cherokee, Washington 76, Alta-Aurelia 19

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 31

Dunkerton 44, Riceville 37

Earlham 56, Lenox 36

Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Starmont 37

Emmetsburg 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Lamoni 48, Murray 28

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Springville 58

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Kingsley-Pierson 59

North Fayette Valley 73, Oelwein 40

North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6

Pella Christian 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, Harris-Lake Park 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Moulton-Udell 49

Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 37

Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Underwood 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

Unity Christian 53, Sioux Center 46, OT

Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 37

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Decorah 18

West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Whiting 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Sac County vs. MVAO-CO-U, ppd.

 