High School Basketball Scores / January 21st

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Auburn 45, Falls City Sacred Heart 31
Battle Creek 55, Guardian Angels 49
Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
Douglas County West 62, Louisville 43
Exeter/Milligan 59, Meridian 32
Fort Calhoun 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54
Hastings 51, Grand Island 50
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 45
Heartland 70, High Plains Community 31
Hi-Line 71, Overton 57
Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, OT
Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50
North Bend Central 61, Columbus Scotus 48
Omaha Concordia 66, Blair 60
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43
Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52
Paxton 38, Hitchcock County 37
Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 55
Ponca 58, Winnebago 53
St. Mary's 87, Santee 34
St. Paul 37, Minden 16
Sutton 51, Ravenna 37
Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 35
SPVA Conference Tournament
Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27
Arlington 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22
Central City 61, Schuyler 8
Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28
Crete 33, Seward 17
Crofton 69, Wayne 47
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
David City 31, Shelby/Rising City 21
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39
East Butler 61, Giltner 33
Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Auburn 29
Gordon/Rushville 48, Alliance 37
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19
Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54
Guardian Angels 60, Battle Creek 52
Hastings 44, Grand Island 33
Heartland 40, High Plains Community 26
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View Academy 36
Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35
Holdrege 37, Aurora 28
Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Pawnee City 44
Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT
Maxwell 49, Brady 26
Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13
Meridian 41, Exeter/Milligan 33
Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30
Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14
Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56
Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39
Norris 51, York 41
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Oakland-Craig 63, Tekamah-Herman 29
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30
Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27
Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29
Overton 55, Hi-Line 33
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 9
Plattsmouth 48, Syracuse 44
Ponca 54, Winnebago 42
Silver Lake 53, Franklin 27
Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51, Falls City 45
St. Mary's 71, Santee 27
Stanton 52, Madison 20
Sterling 64, Omaha Christian Academy 22
Sutton 46, Ravenna 35
Thayer Central 56, Friend 12
Wagner, S.D. 48, O'Neill 47
Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13
Winside 45, Randolph 44
Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37
Minuteman Activities Conference
Bayard 48, Creek Valley 24
IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55
AC/GC 68, Ogden 50
Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT
Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45
B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
Ballard 78, Harlan 54
Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59
Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42
Creston 74, Shenandoah 33
Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56
Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43
Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 48
Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48
Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74
Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
East Mills 60, Griswold 23
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35
Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42
Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38
Indianola 55, Urbandale 36
Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49
Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14
Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51
LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67
Marion 68, Independence 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33
Montezuma 76, Keota 68
Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Nevada 51, Roland-Story, Story City 47
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32
Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61
Orient-Macksburg 68, Diagonal 65
Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36
Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61
Pella 77, Knoxville 47
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35
Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51
South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69
Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13
Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52
Springville 75, Central City 53
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34
Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41
Treynor 94, Audubon 33
Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28
Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25
Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35
West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61
Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50
Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48
AC/GC 60, Ogden 31
ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 32
Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23
Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38
B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18
Ballard 58, Harlan 20
Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56
Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35
Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35
Boone 59, Newton 48
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32
CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48
Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13
Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38
Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Centerville 65, Albia 25
Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35
Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43
Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36
Clarksville 67, Janesville 35
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41
Creston 57, Shenandoah 14
Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43
Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65
Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24
East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54
Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb. 36
Holy Trinity 45, New London 38
Keokuk 43, Washington 30
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Knoxville 35, Pella 32
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City Liberty High School 51
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22
Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16
Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30
Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9
Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 28
Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20
North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57
North Union 43, Forest City 36
Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72
Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Ill. 34
Red Oak 56, Atlantic 41
Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20
Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32
Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
Springville 49, Central City 32
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20
Urbandale 63, Indianola 42
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59
Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37
Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47
Waukon 45, New Hampton 42
Webster City 75, Algona 68
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24
West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33
Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
___