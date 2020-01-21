High School Basketball Scores / January 21st

Updated: Tue 11:00 PM, Jan 21, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburn 45, Falls City Sacred Heart 31

Battle Creek 55, Guardian Angels 49

Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22

Cross County 36, Dorchester 19

Douglas County West 62, Louisville 43

Exeter/Milligan 59, Meridian 32

Fort Calhoun 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54

Hastings 51, Grand Island 50

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 45

Heartland 70, High Plains Community 31

Hi-Line 71, Overton 57

Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51

Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, OT

Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50

North Bend Central 61, Columbus Scotus 48

Omaha Concordia 66, Blair 60

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43

Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52

Paxton 38, Hitchcock County 37

Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 55

Ponca 58, Winnebago 53

St. Mary's 87, Santee 34

St. Paul 37, Minden 16

Sutton 51, Ravenna 37

Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 35

SPVA Conference Tournament

Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27

Arlington 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, McCool Junction 22

Central City 61, Schuyler 8

Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28

Crete 33, Seward 17

Crofton 69, Wayne 47

Cross County 36, Dorchester 19

David City 31, Shelby/Rising City 21

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39

East Butler 61, Giltner 33

Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Auburn 29

Gordon/Rushville 48, Alliance 37

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19

Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54

Guardian Angels 60, Battle Creek 52

Hastings 44, Grand Island 33

Heartland 40, High Plains Community 26

Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View Academy 36

Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35

Holdrege 37, Aurora 28

Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Pawnee City 44

Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27

Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT

Maxwell 49, Brady 26

Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13

Meridian 41, Exeter/Milligan 33

Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30

Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14

Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56

Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39

Norris 51, York 41

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Oakland-Craig 63, Tekamah-Herman 29

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30

Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27

Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29

Overton 55, Hi-Line 33

Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 9

Plattsmouth 48, Syracuse 44

Ponca 54, Winnebago 42

Silver Lake 53, Franklin 27

Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51, Falls City 45

St. Mary's 71, Santee 27

Stanton 52, Madison 20

Sterling 64, Omaha Christian Academy 22

Sutton 46, Ravenna 35

Thayer Central 56, Friend 12

Wagner, S.D. 48, O'Neill 47

Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13

Winside 45, Randolph 44

Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37

Minuteman Activities Conference

Bayard 48, Creek Valley 24

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55

AC/GC 68, Ogden 50

Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT

Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45

B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32

Ballard 78, Harlan 54

Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59

Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51

Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42

Creston 74, Shenandoah 33

Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56

Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43

Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 48

Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48

Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74

Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

East Mills 60, Griswold 23

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35

Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42

Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38

Indianola 55, Urbandale 36

Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49

Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14

Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51

LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67

Marion 68, Independence 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33

Montezuma 76, Keota 68

Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40

Nevada 51, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 32

Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25

North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61

Orient-Macksburg 68, Diagonal 65

Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36

Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61

Pella 77, Knoxville 47

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35

Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51

South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69

Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13

Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52

Springville 75, Central City 53

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34

Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41

Treynor 94, Audubon 33

Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28

Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25

Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35

West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61

Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50

Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48

AC/GC 60, Ogden 31

ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary's, Remsen 32

Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23

Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38

B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40

Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56

Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35

Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35

Boone 59, Newton 48

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32

CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48

Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13

Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38

Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42

Centerville 65, Albia 25

Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35

Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36

Clarksville 67, Janesville 35

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41

Creston 57, Shenandoah 14

Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43

Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65

Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24

East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54

Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb. 36

Holy Trinity 45, New London 38

Keokuk 43, Washington 30

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Knoxville 35, Pella 32

Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City Liberty High School 51

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22

Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52

Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30

Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9

Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 28

Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20

North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57

North Union 43, Forest City 36

Orient-Macksburg 49, Diagonal 45

Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55

PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72

Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31

Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Ill. 34

Red Oak 56, Atlantic 41

Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40

Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20

Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32

Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

Springville 49, Central City 32

Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20

Urbandale 63, Indianola 42

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59

Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37

Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47

Waukon 45, New Hampton 42

Webster City 75, Algona 68

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31

West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24

West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33

Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

___

 