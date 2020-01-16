High School Basketball Scores / January 16th

Updated: Thu 10:03 PM, Jan 16, 2020

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Allen 82, Santee 56

Alma 62, Hi-Line 51

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

Aurora 64, Beatrice 50

Bayard 53, Sioux County 50

Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56

Bennington 59, Waverly 51

Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 31

Centura 74, Shelton 43

Crawford 53, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 48

Dakota Valley, S.D. 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic 66

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 54

Elm Creek 63, Axtell 56

Gretna 73, Grand Island 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Kearney Catholic 74, Broken Bow 31

Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45

Maryville, Mo. 70, Falls City 53

Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48

Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55

Nebraska Christian 64, Spalding Academy 17

Norris 70, Ralston 35

North Bend Central 55, Wayne 53, OT

Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51

Pleasanton 59, Amherst 48

Schuyler 48, West Point-Beemer 32

Sutton 57, Wood River 25

Twin River 43, Cross County 29

Wahoo 68, Platteview 61

Wallace 60, South Platte 22

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27

Arcadia-Loup City 54, Riverside 12

Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34

Bennington 65, Waverly 25

Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51

Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30

Centura 54, Shelton 22

Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10

Crofton 54, West Central, S.D. 51

Dorchester 41, East Butler 37

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34

Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23

Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10

Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25

Fullerton 65, Palmer 58

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32

Guardian Angels 54, Archbishop Bergan 42

Hampton 59, College View Academy 43

Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34

Hi-Line 59, Alma 56

High Plains Community 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Pierce 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Neligh-Oakdale 15

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20

Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43

Maryville, Mo. 66, Falls City 35

Mead 65, Boys Town 35

Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38

Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41

North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30

North Central 60, West Holt 17

O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35

Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83

Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48

Ord 54, Burwell 47

Osceola 40, Friend 23

Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49

Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19

Ravenna 66, Central City 36

Sioux County 44, Bayard 41

South Platte 50, Wallace 41

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Ansley-Litchfield 24

Sutton 46, Wood River 39

Torrington, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 50

Wahoo 47, Platteview 31

Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23

West Point-Beemer 52, Schuyler 17

Winside 46, Walthill 30

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sterling 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Diller-Odell 25

B Division

Semifinal

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Johnson County Central 36

Southern 30, Pawnee City 24
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Underwood 48

ADM, Adel 80, Bondurant Farrar 64

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 55, Akron-Westfield 48

Ballard 62, Winterset 60

Boyden-Hull 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Carroll 80, Boone 38

Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Anamosa 38

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 55

Cherokee, Washington 62, East Sac County 47

Colfax-Mingo 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, West Marshall, State Center 30

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54

IKM-Manning 62, Riverside, Oakland 32

Indianola 86, Newton 49

Marion 58, Mount Vernon 55

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Lenox 36

Mount Ayr 65, Central Decatur, Leon 48

North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 29

Northeast, Goose Lake 83, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

Pella Christian 79, Oskaloosa 49

Pleasant Valley 55, Muscatine 37

South O'Brien, Paullina 63, Emmetsburg 32

South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, Postville 36

Spencer 61, Algona 51

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Stanton 68, Southwest Valley 49

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Dike-New Hartford 57

Union Community, LaPorte City 51, Jesup 48

WACO, Wayland 60, West Burlington 44

Webster City 63, Humboldt 53

Williamsburg 45, Center Point-Urbana 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 67, Underwood 53

ADM, Adel 56, Bondurant Farrar 53

Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 28

Algona 73, Spencer 62

BCLUW, Conrad 47, AGWSR, Ackley 43

Baxter 51, GMG, Garwin 21

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 41

Belmond-Klemme 65, Lake Mills 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Boyden-Hull 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 37

CAM, Anita 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Camanche 43, Wilton 40

Carroll 69, Boone 53

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Anamosa 16

Cedar Rapids, Washington 53, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46

Center Point-Urbana 72, Williamsburg 26

Centerville 71, Seymour 28

Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Trinity Christian High School 26

Cherokee, Washington 64, East Sac County 30

Clarksville 65, Waterloo Christian School 22

Colfax-Mingo 43, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Colo-NESCO 58, Collins-Maxwell 55

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Norwalk 40

Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Easton Valley 66, Midland, Wyoming 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 55, Central City 53

Emmetsburg 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 19

Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 44

Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Glenwood 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 36

Indianola 64, Newton 44

Jesup 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

Johnston 70, Ankeny 60

Knoxville 66, Clarke, Osceola 23

Lynnville-Sully 56, Belle Plaine 21

Manson Northwest Webster 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Lenox 37

Mediapolis 73, Highland, Riverside 31

Mount Ayr 53, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Muscatine 33, Pleasant Valley 25

Newell-Fonda 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 45

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, North Butler, Greene 48, 2OT

Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47

North Polk, Alleman 84, PCM, Monroe 25

Ogden 51, Earlham 44

Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 35

Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Denison-Schleswig 38

Sioux City, East 58, LeMars 36

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27

Stanton 49, Southwest Valley 34

Storm Lake 55, Alta-Aurelia 41

Treynor 52, Missouri Valley 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Tripoli 52

Van Buren, Keosauqua 50, Eldon Cardinal 12

Van Meter 65, Pleasantville 23

Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 22

West Branch 51, Durant-Bennett 28

West Monona 57, Lawton-Bronson 40

Western Christian 55, Unity Christian 48

Westwood, Sloan 65, River Valley, Correctionville 23

___

 