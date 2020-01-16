High School Basketball Scores / January 16th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Allen 82, Santee 56
Alma 62, Hi-Line 51
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Aurora 64, Beatrice 50
Bayard 53, Sioux County 50
Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56
Bennington 59, Waverly 51
Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 31
Centura 74, Shelton 43
Crawford 53, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 48
Dakota Valley, S.D. 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic 66
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 54
Elm Creek 63, Axtell 56
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Kearney Catholic 74, Broken Bow 31
Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45
Maryville, Mo. 70, Falls City 53
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48
Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55
Nebraska Christian 64, Spalding Academy 17
Norris 70, Ralston 35
North Bend Central 55, Wayne 53, OT
Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51
Pleasanton 59, Amherst 48
Schuyler 48, West Point-Beemer 32
Sutton 57, Wood River 25
Twin River 43, Cross County 29
Wahoo 68, Platteview 61
Wallace 60, South Platte 22
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27
Arcadia-Loup City 54, Riverside 12
Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34
Bennington 65, Waverly 25
Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51
Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30
Centura 54, Shelton 22
Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10
Crofton 54, West Central, S.D. 51
Dorchester 41, East Butler 37
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34
Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23
Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10
Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25
Fullerton 65, Palmer 58
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32
Guardian Angels 54, Archbishop Bergan 42
Hampton 59, College View Academy 43
Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34
Hi-Line 59, Alma 56
High Plains Community 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Pierce 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Neligh-Oakdale 15
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43
Maryville, Mo. 66, Falls City 35
Mead 65, Boys Town 35
Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38
Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41
North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30
North Central 60, West Holt 17
O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35
Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83
Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48
Ord 54, Burwell 47
Osceola 40, Friend 23
Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49
Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19
Ravenna 66, Central City 36
Sioux County 44, Bayard 41
South Platte 50, Wallace 41
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Ansley-Litchfield 24
Sutton 46, Wood River 39
Torrington, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 50
Wahoo 47, Platteview 31
Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23
West Point-Beemer 52, Schuyler 17
Winside 46, Walthill 30
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sterling 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Diller-Odell 25
B Division
Semifinal
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Johnson County Central 36
Southern 30, Pawnee City 24
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Underwood 48
ADM, Adel 80, Bondurant Farrar 64
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 55, Akron-Westfield 48
Ballard 62, Winterset 60
Boyden-Hull 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
Carroll 80, Boone 38
Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Anamosa 38
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 55
Cherokee, Washington 62, East Sac County 47
Colfax-Mingo 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, West Marshall, State Center 30
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54
IKM-Manning 62, Riverside, Oakland 32
Indianola 86, Newton 49
Marion 58, Mount Vernon 55
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Lenox 36
Mount Ayr 65, Central Decatur, Leon 48
North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 29
Northeast, Goose Lake 83, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
Pella Christian 79, Oskaloosa 49
Pleasant Valley 55, Muscatine 37
South O'Brien, Paullina 63, Emmetsburg 32
South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, Postville 36
Spencer 61, Algona 51
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Stanton 68, Southwest Valley 49
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Dike-New Hartford 57
Union Community, LaPorte City 51, Jesup 48
WACO, Wayland 60, West Burlington 44
Webster City 63, Humboldt 53
Williamsburg 45, Center Point-Urbana 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 67, Underwood 53
ADM, Adel 56, Bondurant Farrar 53
Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 28
Algona 73, Spencer 62
BCLUW, Conrad 47, AGWSR, Ackley 43
Baxter 51, GMG, Garwin 21
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 41
Belmond-Klemme 65, Lake Mills 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Boyden-Hull 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 37
CAM, Anita 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Camanche 43, Wilton 40
Carroll 69, Boone 53
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Anamosa 16
Cedar Rapids, Washington 53, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46
Center Point-Urbana 72, Williamsburg 26
Centerville 71, Seymour 28
Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Trinity Christian High School 26
Cherokee, Washington 64, East Sac County 30
Clarksville 65, Waterloo Christian School 22
Colfax-Mingo 43, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Colo-NESCO 58, Collins-Maxwell 55
Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Norwalk 40
Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Easton Valley 66, Midland, Wyoming 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 55, Central City 53
Emmetsburg 58, South O'Brien, Paullina 19
Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 44
Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
Glenwood 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 36
Indianola 64, Newton 44
Jesup 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Johnston 70, Ankeny 60
Knoxville 66, Clarke, Osceola 23
Lynnville-Sully 56, Belle Plaine 21
Manson Northwest Webster 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Lenox 37
Mediapolis 73, Highland, Riverside 31
Mount Ayr 53, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Muscatine 33, Pleasant Valley 25
Newell-Fonda 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 45
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, North Butler, Greene 48, 2OT
Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47
North Polk, Alleman 84, PCM, Monroe 25
Ogden 51, Earlham 44
Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 35
Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Denison-Schleswig 38
Sioux City, East 58, LeMars 36
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27
Stanton 49, Southwest Valley 34
Storm Lake 55, Alta-Aurelia 41
Treynor 52, Missouri Valley 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Tripoli 52
Van Buren, Keosauqua 50, Eldon Cardinal 12
Van Meter 65, Pleasantville 23
Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 22
West Branch 51, Durant-Bennett 28
West Monona 57, Lawton-Bronson 40
Western Christian 55, Unity Christian 48
Westwood, Sloan 65, River Valley, Correctionville 23
