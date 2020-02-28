High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday / February 28th

Updated: Fri 9:58 PM, Feb 28, 2020

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class A

District A-1

Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72

District A-2

Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64

District A-3

Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42

District A-4

Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55

District A-5

Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class C1 District Finals

C1-1

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27

C1-2

Chadron 46, Omaha Roncalli 34

C1-3

North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT

C1-4

Adams Central 52, Broken Bow 37

C1-5

St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33

C1-8

Wahoo 51, Chase County 36

Class C2 District Finals

C2-1

Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38

C2-2

Crofton 57, Freeman 13

C2-3

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26

C2-4

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44

C2-5

Ponca 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

C2-6

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32

C2-7

Superior 43, North Central 41

C2-8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32

Class D1 District Finals

D1-1

Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20

D1-2

CWC 77, Alma 28

D1-3

Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59

D1-5

Maywood-Hayes Center 37, Diller-Odell 27

D1-6

Archbishop Bergan 36, South Platte 31

D1-7

Pender 50, Cambridge 43

D1-8

Dundy County-Stratton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 43

Class D2 District Finals

D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20

D2-2

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21

D2-3

Mullen 51, Leyton 24

D2-4

Wynot 54, Crawford 13

D2-5

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13

D2-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22

D2-7

Sterling 39, Anselmo-Merna 35

D2-8

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A Substate 1

Second Round

Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 46

Sioux City, East 46, Ames 43

Class 4A Substate 2

Second Round

Davenport, North 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45

Dubuque, Senior 80, Iowa City High 58

Class 4A Substate 3

Second Round

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37

Waterloo, West 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47

Class 4A Substate 4

Second Round

Cedar Falls 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 40

Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 49

Class 4A Substate 5

Second Round

Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport, Central 47

Class 4A Substate 6

Second Round

Ankeny Centennial 55, Des Moines, Roosevelt 38

Johnston 65, Indianola 60

Class 4A Substate 7

Second Round

Valley, West Des Moines 90, Des Moines, North 55

Waukee 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 31

Class 4A Substate 8

Second Round

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35

 