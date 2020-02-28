High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday / February 28th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
District A-1
Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64
District A-3
Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42
District A-4
Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55
District A-5
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class C1 District Finals
C1-1
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27
C1-2
Chadron 46, Omaha Roncalli 34
C1-3
North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT
C1-4
Adams Central 52, Broken Bow 37
C1-5
St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33
C1-8
Wahoo 51, Chase County 36
Class C2 District Finals
C2-1
Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38
C2-2
Crofton 57, Freeman 13
C2-3
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26
C2-4
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44
C2-5
Ponca 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 37
C2-6
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32
C2-7
Superior 43, North Central 41
C2-8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32
Class D1 District Finals
D1-1
Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20
D1-2
CWC 77, Alma 28
D1-3
Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59
D1-5
Maywood-Hayes Center 37, Diller-Odell 27
D1-6
Archbishop Bergan 36, South Platte 31
D1-7
Pender 50, Cambridge 43
D1-8
Dundy County-Stratton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 43
Class D2 District Finals
D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20
D2-2
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21
D2-3
Mullen 51, Leyton 24
D2-4
Wynot 54, Crawford 13
D2-5
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13
D2-6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22
D2-7
Sterling 39, Anselmo-Merna 35
D2-8
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A Substate 1
Second Round
Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 46
Sioux City, East 46, Ames 43
Class 4A Substate 2
Second Round
Davenport, North 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45
Dubuque, Senior 80, Iowa City High 58
Class 4A Substate 3
Second Round
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37
Waterloo, West 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47
Class 4A Substate 4
Second Round
Cedar Falls 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 40
Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 49
Class 4A Substate 5
Second Round
Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport, Central 47
Class 4A Substate 6
Second Round
Ankeny Centennial 55, Des Moines, Roosevelt 38
Johnston 65, Indianola 60
Class 4A Substate 7
Second Round
Valley, West Des Moines 90, Des Moines, North 55
Waukee 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 31
Class 4A Substate 8
Second Round
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35