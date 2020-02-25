High School Basketball Scoreboard / Tuesday-February 25th

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class B
District B-1
Waverly 36, Platteview 30
District B-3
Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57
District B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59
District B-6
Aurora 45, York 33
District B-7
Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT
District B-8
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
Class C-1
District C1-1
Auburn 59, Falls City 50
District C1-2
Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27
District C1-3
Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59
District C1-4
Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44
District C1-5
North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54
District C1-6
Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52
District C1-7
Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54
District C1-8
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27
District C1-11
Chase County 59, Cozad 38
Class C-2
District C2-1
Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23
District C2-2
Centennial 34, Freeman 24
District C2-3
Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24
District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25
District C2-6
Ainsworth 49, North Central 30
District C2-7
Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28
District C2-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31
District C2-9
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44
Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28
District C2-11
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54
District C2-12
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34
Class D-1
District D1-1
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42
District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40
District D1-8
Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25
District D1-10
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31
Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72
District D1-11
Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28
Class D-2
District D2-7
Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24
District D2-8
Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13
District D2-10
Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
District A-1
Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Pius X 52, Kearney 40
District A-2
Millard South 67, Bellevue East 36
District A-3
Millard North 55, Omaha Marian 47
Omaha Westside 62, Omaha Benson 40
District A-4
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37
Lincoln High 62, Omaha Burke 38
District A-5
Millard West 60, Elkhorn South 45
North Platte 64, Omaha Central 46
District A-6
Papillion-LaVista 56, Columbus 26
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Elkhorn 62
District A-7
Fremont 74, Lincoln North Star 41
