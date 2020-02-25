High School Basketball Scoreboard / Tuesday-February 25th

Updated: Tue 9:36 PM, Feb 25, 2020

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class B

District B-1

Waverly 36, Platteview 30

District B-3

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59

District B-6

Aurora 45, York 33

District B-7

Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT

District B-8

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 59, Falls City 50

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27

District C1-3

Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59

District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44

District C1-5

North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54

District C1-6

Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52

District C1-7

Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54

District C1-8

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27

District C1-11

Chase County 59, Cozad 38

Class C-2

District C2-1

Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23

District C2-2

Centennial 34, Freeman 24

District C2-3

Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25

District C2-6

Ainsworth 49, North Central 30

District C2-7

Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28

District C2-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31

District C2-9

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44

Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28

District C2-11

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54

District C2-12

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34

Class D-1

District D1-1

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40

District D1-8

Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25

District D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31

Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72

District D1-11

Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28

Class D-2

District D2-7

Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24

District D2-8

Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13

District D2-10

Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class A

District A-1

Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Pius X 52, Kearney 40

District A-2

Millard South 67, Bellevue East 36

District A-3

Millard North 55, Omaha Marian 47

Omaha Westside 62, Omaha Benson 40

District A-4

Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37

Lincoln High 62, Omaha Burke 38

District A-5

Millard West 60, Elkhorn South 45

North Platte 64, Omaha Central 46

District A-6

Papillion-LaVista 56, Columbus 26

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Elkhorn 62

District A-7

Fremont 74, Lincoln North Star 41

