High School Athlete of the Week: Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna

Kaitlyn Hanna made history last year, when she became the first freshman in Class A to win the Metro Golf Championship and the Class A State Championship in the same year.

Last week the Westside High School sophomore took another major step, by winning the Metro Championship for the second year in a row.

Kaitlyn Hanna said: "It was pretty cool you know being able to do it my freshman year and now as a sophomore I am looking to do it four years in a row, its going to mean a lot of practice, hard work, and I am hoping to get it done."

Hanna has a 3.96 grade point average and still finds time to work on her golf game.

Hanna said: "There are so many good golfers out there, so I just have to be able to compete with them year round, especially in the summer and a lot of them are going to be here at state, just got to be able to put in those hours, these last few weeks or last couple days and just go out there and have some fun."

The 16-year-old will defend her State Championship next week at the Norfolk Country Club, where she shot a round of 76 to win last year's state title.

Hanna said: "Its a tree line course, so what we want to do is hit in the fairway really, get those up and downs, if not on the green in two, some chilly conditions it looks like it is going to be, but you can't let it get to you mentally."

Golf maybe Hanna's best sport, but she also has a passion for basketball, which she says helps her golf game.

Hanna said: "Just that team aspect of basketball helps me to play for the team aspect of golf and for golf just going into basketball, that individual to make a play to the hoop, I just love being a multi-spot athlete."

