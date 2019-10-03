High School Athlete of the Week: Westside's Cole Payton

Westside's Cole Payton is the High School Athlete of the Week. The junior quarterback ran for 173 yards and scored five touchdowns in Westside's 49-20 win over Creighton Prep.

Cole Payton Award

Payton and his teammates were thrilled to beat their longtime rival Creighton Prep on Homecoming.

Payton said: "I think everyone was doing their job everything was working for us and we just made the most out of it. It meant everything especially being on Homecoming week just stepped up and put on a show for the fans."

Westside Head Coach Brett Froendt said: "Well he made things happen when he did not get protected sometimes when that breaks down he has got to improvise he did that so well on Friday night his athleticism took over he did what he had to do we would like to protect the pocket a little bit better and get some throws off but its kind of nice to see him take off when it doesn't work out."

Much of Payton's success on the football, comes from another sport.

Payton is one of the top pitchers on the Westside baseball team.

"I think they both help each other my strength in baseball comes from football my throwing from baseball helps in football a lot so, it helps quite a bit my arm is staying fresh all year round so."

Payton is anxious to lead his team to the playoffs and a trip the Class A State Championship game.

Payton said: "Definitely take it week by week, but definitely looking to win districts, and have a shot in Lincoln."

On behalf of Woodhouse Auto Family congratulations Cole Payton! You are the High School Athlete of the Week!