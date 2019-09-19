High School Athlete of the Week: Tyson Gordon

Tyson Gordon of Omaha Skutt Catholic is the High School Athlete of the Week. The senior quarterback has led the top-ranked Skyhawks to a 3-0 start this season.

Gordon is a dual threat quarterback, who can air it out and make plays with his legs. He says he put in the work during the off season to have a successful senior year.

Gordon said: "I've been in the weight room this past summer and I've added on a couple pounds. I've gotten bigger, faster, and stronger so that helps to my game and just the lineman have been amazing so I couldn't do this without them."

The Skyhawk is a 3-sport athlete at Skutt. He plays football, baseball, and scored 38 points in this year's State Class B semi-final basketball

game.

Gordon said: "I've been a three sport athlete my whole life so it's just my everyday routine. Everything has been challenging but nothing been new to me in high school it's just what I do. Basketball helps my quickness and my speed going up and down the court. Baseball just hand eye coordination just picking up pitches and stuff like that definitely carries onto the football field as well."

Gordon wants to make the the all-state team this year and go out on top with his teammates at 13-0. He committed to North Dakota State this past summer and is excited to follow in the footsteps of Omaha native and former Bison quarterback Easton Stick.

Gordon said: "It's so cool I just think about the tradition that goes on up there and the success that guys from Omaha have had going up there and making it to the NFL."

Tyson Gordon is the Woodhouse High School Athelet of the Week.