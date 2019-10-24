High School Athlete of the Week: Papio South's Olivia Rosenthal

This has been a dream season for Olivia Rosenthal. The sophomore from Papillion-LaVista South High School won the Metro Cross Country Championship earlier this month and also finished first at the District Meet. Rosenthal is ready to challenge for a gold medal at the State Meet in Kearney on Friday.

Rosnethal sadi: "Yeah I am excited for state and I think and its going to be a lot easier this year knowing the course better and I am going, my teammates have helped me grow throughout this year and track has helped me."

Last May Rosenthal excelled on the track as a freshman, when she won the 800 and 1600 meters and also ran a leg on the winning 3200 meter relay.

Papio South Cross Country Coach Jeremy Haselhorst said: "I think track was a huge boost in confidence for Olivia last year, you know she had a really good cross country season last year as a freshman finished 13th at state, but then in track she made this huge jump and I think she was getting used to high school competing at the high school level, training at the high school level, and just that decision to see how good I can be."

Rosenthal credits much of her success to her teammate Kaylie Crews, who is the defending state cross country champion.

Rosenthal said: "We just push each other the whole race and most of the time it comes down to the end, like who is going to sprint faster and who is going to get to the finish line first."

Rosenthal is ready to cap off her season with a gold medal at the State Meet on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

Rosenthal said: "Its been a fun year and I am excited to see what we can do on Friday."

