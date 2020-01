Millard South's Maddie Krull is the High School Athlete of the Week. The senior helped lead the Patriots to the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship last week. The Patriots raised their record to 11-0.

Krull became only the third player to be named to the Metro Holiday All-Tournament team all four years. The Patriots captured the school's 9th Metro Title.

Krull is headed to the University of South Dakota on a basketball scholarship.