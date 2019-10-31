High School Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn South's Ibi Green

Ibi Green is the High School Athlete of the Week. She was on fire last week. The Elkhorn South senior had 23 kills in the Storm's dramatic come from behind win over Millard North in the finals of the Metro Volleyball Tournament.

IBI GREEN HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK FROM ELKHORN SOUTH

Ibi Green said: " I think it was just special because its my senior season and from the beginning of the summer we were like no fear state we can take this and I think that once we realized we had it in our grasp and that we could take care of it, we just did not want to let it go."

Elkhorn South Head Coach Chelsea Potter said: "Her court awareness and seeing the court knowing when to swing away, cause we know she can, she has tons of power, and when to be a really smart hitter, and this year specifically with her being a team captain she has grown a lot in her leadership as well."

Green started playing volleyball at the age of five and discovered a passion for the sport.

Green said: "It has just been my home. I really felt like when I was little, since I was five, I have been playing, it's the one place I can let go and just be myself and just rely on my teammates, rely on my coaches, there is just no judgment, its just all fun and I feel like there are not a lot of places kids can get that, so that is my safe haven in this gym right here."

Green credits much of her success to her teammate Rylee Gray. The Nebraska recruit and Green help the Storm have a double threat at the net.

Green said: "I feel like we have really grown. I consider her one of my closest friends on the team and just school in general. I just feel like she is able to get the ball, she is so smart and I love playing with her."

Last year Green and Elkhorn South made it to the Class B State Championship match, but lost to Skutt. After winning the Metro and District titles on Wednesday night, the Storm will take a 31-7 record to the State Tournament in Lincoln next week.

Green said: "Everyone is beating everyone there have been lots of upsets, but one thing that I think we are going to take with us is our confidence and the fact that we pulled out of Metros to take it all."

Woodhouse Auto Family would like to congratulate Ibi Green on being the High School Athlete of the Week!