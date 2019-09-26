High School Athlete of the Week: Creighton Prep's John Coniglio

The High School Athlete of the Week is John Coniglio of Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays quarterback led an amazing comeback against Millard North last week.

Prep trailed 30-10 entering the 4th quarter, but Coniglio never gave up. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to close within 6 points--30-24 with six minutes left in the game.

Coniglio said: "It was crazy we could not get anything going in the first three quarters, we went to the empty look, we tried right before half, we went back to it, really opened the field for me, better feel for the defense, kept rolling and it was crazy."

Creighton Prep got the ball back with 95 seconds left in the game and drove down to the 6-yard line of Millard North. On 4th down with five seconds left on the clock, Coniglio threw the winning touchdown pass to Alex Bullock to win the game 31-30.

Creighton Preo Head Coach Tim Johnk said: "Obviously we had to throw the ball into the end zone, we were out of the time outs, we could not run the football, TJ Fyfe our offensive coordinator I think dialed up the best play in that situation and our guys executed extremely well."

Coniglio said: "I rolled out and saw him right away as soon as it came out of my hand I knew he would have caught it, it was crazy."

Coniglio's amazing performance kept Creighton Prep undefeated at 4-0 this season and gave the Junior Jays plenty of experience.

Coniglio said: "I have been on every team at Prep so I have learned and kind of watched the other quarterbacks, see what they have done, the experiences I have had have helped me a ton."

