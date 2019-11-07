High School Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West's Jay Ducker

Jay Ducker is running into the record book. Last Friday the Bellevue West running back rushed for 235 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win over Lincoln East. Ducker has a career high 99 touchdowns, which is only six off the state record.

Bellevue West's Jay Ducker

Ducker said: "It's just six more touchdowns and actually it means a a lot, naturally it was a great individual goal but at the nend of the day we are all focused on the goal and that is the only thing that really matters."

Bellevue West Coach Michael Huffman said: "Well he has had an amazing career he has had 99 touchdowns in Class A, that is unheard of, but he is so cerebral you know he has all these athletic gifts and all these kids do, but he wants to know the why, he wants to know why are we lining up in this formation, what are we looking at, what is my next level cut, and I will be real honest with you Ross, it is to the point now, we only call the formation and Jay Ducker calls the goal line play and that is why it is so successful."

Despite being undefeated at the end of the regular season at 9-0, the Thunderbirds were seeded 4th in the state playoffs. Ducker is ready to prove that Bellevue West is the best team in the playoffs.

Ducker said: "People are always mad that we got the 4th seed and stuff, but honestly our team is hyped for it because we had a lot of doubters throughout the whole season, about that we have not played anybody, now we are playing against Burke in the quarterfinals just to get to state, then we can show all the doubters what we can do."

Ducker is headed to Northern Illinois on a football scholarship. But first he wants to end his high school career with a state title. This Friday the T-Birds host the defending state champion Omaha Burke.

Ducker said: "Its always fun playing against Burke just they are a tough team, they always plays us tough, I think our team is ready to do this."

"On behalf of Woodhouse Auto Group I would like to present Jay Ducker of Bellevue West-- High School Athlete of the Week."