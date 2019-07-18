High Hopes for Coach Frost and Huskers

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost was at the Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago on Thursday. Coach Frost addressed the high expectations for the Huskers this season and his quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Coach Frost about the hype surrounding his football team: " I love the progress this team has made. But you guys get to make all the predictions and prognostications. I get to coach the team, so I don't know about any results. I don't think our kids feel pressure. They're just excited to play. We're better. We're better than we were a year ago, and the rest of it we're going to have to earn."

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is attracting a lot of attention as a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Frost expects a lot from the sophomore.

Coach Frost said:"Yeah, I wouldn't trade our guy for anybody in the country at that position, at the quarterback position. On top of being a great player, he's just a great individual, exactly what we're looking for to run our offense. We're probably going to go as far as he can take us this year."

The running back position is a big question mark heading fall camp with a lot of new players:

Coach Frost said:"There's going to be a few competitions on our team for some spots. I think most of the spots on the team are pretty clear-cut who the top guys are going to be. But that can shake out in fall camp, too.

We still have a few holes, but most teams do. We still have depth issues at a few spots. But show me a team that doesn't."

Coach Frost turned Central Florida into a power house in his second season in Orlando, the question remains can he have the same success with the Huskers in Lincoln.From the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago..I'm Ross Jernstrom Six Sports.