Head Coach Scott Frost on Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown all sports.

Coach Frost wants more guidance on the fall football season:

"When you're talking about a contact sport like football, when somebody does test positive, it's going to be next to impossible to go back and watch every rep of practice to see who they've touched during practice,I will say this through it..Our kids are not scared of this. I know there's a lot of people who are and rightfully so, but our kids just want to be out lifting and running and getting ready for a football season. I think some of the directive on how we handle those situations is going to be important as we get into the season, but I know our kids want to play."

Coach Frost said fighting the virus has brought his team together:

"In some ways the challenge of this virus has brought our team together and I feel like through adversity our team is probably tighter since I have been at Nebraska."