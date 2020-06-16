Head Coach Scott Frost Makes Changes on Offense

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost is tweaking his offensive line. He announced on Tuesday, that senior Matt Farniok will moved to right guard this fall.

Coach Frost said: " I think we are probably going to start him out at right guard, expecting there to be a younger player at right tackle potentially,Having a veteran with Brenden Jaimes on the left side of the line and a veteran with Matt Farniok on the right side of the line certainly will help. Whoever is playing left guard and whoever is playing right tackle also will give us the ability to move him back to right tackle a lot easier if he's playing on the right side."