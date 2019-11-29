HUSKERS LIVEBLOG: Nebraska takes on crossriver rival Iowa

In their final game of the season and just days off a big win in Maryland, Nebraska hopes to find their way to a bowl game with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes today.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

WHERE: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln

WATCH: Big Ten Network

LISTEN: Husker Sports Network

Fin our live blog directly below this text — it make take a view seconds to load. (App users tap the ''Additional Content Available" link.)

Hello everyone and welcome to the Iowa at Nebraska game. This is WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom and I will be giving updates and analysis throughout today's game.

The seniors have just been introduced before kickoff. The weather is wet, windy, and cold. The temperature is 35 degrees, feels like 26 degrees. The wind is out of the SE at 13 miles per-hour.

One note of emphasis before kickoff, Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson did warmup on the field before kickoff. So it looks like #1 will be on the field today.