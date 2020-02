The “Outdoor Guy” Greg Wagner of Nebraska Game and Parks did his final weekly Outdoor Report on Wednesday at WOWT6. Sports Director Ross Jernstrom and Dave Webber surprised him with a GIANT cookie.

Greg started the "Outdoor Report" in 1991 and has made a weekly appearance on WOWT6. He interviewed Hall of Fame Coach Tom Osborne on fishing. He also interviewed Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost on his passion for hunting.

Thanks for the memories Greggy!!