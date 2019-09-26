Gabrielle Union Will Be Guest Predictor on ESPN GameDay

Actress and Nebraska native Gabrielle Union will be the guest predictor at the ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning in Lincoln. The 46-year-old was born in Omaha and has been an avid Husker fan.

Union will join the ESPN GameDay crew during the final segment of the show. ESPN GameDay will air from 8:00-11:00a.m. on Saturday. The location is east of Memorial Stadium and in front of the Nebraska Coliseum.

Here are some the highlights, that ESPN will feature on Saturday:

•Hold On – The odds have never been in favor of Casey O’Brien, yet that has not stopped him. The walk-on holder for Minnesota has a dream to play football again, but the four-time cancer survivor is already an inspiration to others, without ever stepping on the field. (Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski)

•A New Day Dawns – Tom Rinaldi sits down with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. The new coach will discuss everything from shrinking his office, the doodles that become his plays, the hardest decision he’s made since taking the job, molding the program to his vision and more.

Corso Facts

•This Saturday is headgear pick no. 336 for Lee Corso

•Corso has picked Nebraska five times and is 3-2 in those picks •The last two times Lee picked Nebraska with his headgear pick, the Huskers lost by a combined score of 85-31 (37-14 vs Miami in 2001 Championship Game and 48-17 in 2011)

•Corso has picked against Nebraska six times and is 5-1 when picking against the Huskers

•Lee has picked Ohio State 28 times, which is second only to Alabama; he’s 20-8 with those headgear picks

•He has picked against Ohio State 16 times and is 6-10 in those games, including Lee’s incorrect pick of Michigan to beat the Buckeyes last year

Stats from ‘The Bear’

•This is road show 371; GameDay’s last appearance in Lincoln was road show 162

•Saturday is the seventh trip to Lincoln for the show – first since September 15, 2007 when No. 1 USC blew out the Huskers, 49-31 •That’s the only time in the previous six games in Lincoln that GameDay attended that Nebraska lost

•The Buckeyes have won six straight road games in which GameDay has attended

•This is the 45th time GameDay will originate from an Ohio State game – tied with Alabama for the most appearances at a GameDay

•This is the 15th time GameDay has originated from the site of a Top Five team on the road versus an unranked team

The Ohio State at Nebraska will kickoff at 6:30p.m. and be televised on ABC<