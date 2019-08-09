Frost On First Week of Fall Camp

On Friday Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following the first week of fall camp. Here's who has stuck out to Frost so far.

We've heard outside linebacker Alex Davis's name come up quite a bit this fall camp. The senior recorded five tackles last season but Frost expects to see a big improvement this year. He said Davis was overthinking situations last season and says he's cut loose this year. Davis played basketball his whole life before he switched over to football his senior season in high school. Frost thinks he just needed to feel comfortable in the position and is excited to see what he is going to do on the field this season.

The running backs and wide receivers continue to impress at practice as well. Nebraska has a lot of depth at wide receiver, Frost says they have more trust in these players that they are going to get open. Versatility with the running backs and wide outs will help the team scheme better. Running back Maurice Washington, and wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson have the ability to play both positions in case of injury.