Frost Making Penalties a Priority to Fix

Nebraska opened up the 2018 season going 0-6. One of their major issues early on was penalties.

In the first five games of the season Nebraska recorded double digit penalties in each game , which was the longest active streak in college football. Head Coach Scott Frost made it a point to change that this year.

On Friday Nebraska held practice number 19 of fall camp inside Memorial Stadium with a situational scrimmage. Frost has officials all the time at practice but their typically local high school refs or small college refs. On Friday they had a Big Ten crew officiate the scrimmage, so that the team knows how things are going to be called come game day.