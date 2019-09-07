Friday Night Fever: Winning streak ends for No. 4 Omaha Burke; Bulldogs fall to No. 7 Millard West

A winning streak over a season in the making ended Friday night when No. 4 Omaha Burke fell to No. 7 Millard West 24-7.

The Wildcats took at 10-0 lead into the second half thanks in part to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Tristan Gomes to Wide Receiver Dalys Beanum just before the break.

Omaha Burke got on the board later in the quarter. Wide Receiver Xavier Watts caught a 34-yard touchdown pass to bring the Bulldogs within three.

That was as close as Burke would get to coming back. Kaedyn Odermann took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to put an exclamation point on a streak-killing win.

With the win, Millard West improves to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats will hit the road to take on No. 10 Omaha North next week.

With the loss, Omaha Burke falls to 1-1 on the season. The Bulldogs host Omaha Central next week.