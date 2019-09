This was Westside’s homecoming game.

In the first quarter of our high school player of the week, Prep’s John Coniglio tosses a 26-yard pass to Alex Bullock at the goal line for the TD.

Westside’s Cole Peyton answered.

Peyton ended up with 172 yards rushing and 183 yards passing. He started the game scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run and ended the game with two more rushing touchdowns.

Final score Westside 49 to Prep 21.